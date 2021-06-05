The April unemployment numbers provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that states that went for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election are experiencing some of the country’s lowest jobless rates.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro started a debate on the subject on Friday when he pointed out that 15 of the top 20 states for jobs all went for Trump.

“Of the best 20 states in terms of unemployment rate, 15 went for Trump. … This is not a coincidence,” Shapiro tweeted.

Some Twitter users attempted to explain away or rationalize the numbers.

According to the BLS, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Utah all tied for the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8 percent.

New Hampshire went for President Joe Biden, while the other three went for Trump last November. Vermont, which went blue, came in a close fifth with an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent.

Of the remaining top 20 states, all went red except for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Georgia.

Idaho, Kansas, Alabama, Montana, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky went for Trump.

Florida came in at No. 22 with an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent.

The trend really becomes apparent at the bottom of the list.

Of the states with the highest unemployment — including the District of Columbia — 12 of 15 went for Biden in November.

Mississippi, Alaska, Louisiana and Texas were the only states won by Trump that finished in the bottom 20.

Of the ten states with the highest unemployment rate, only Louisiana went for Trump. Hawaii came in last place with an unemployment rate of 8.5 percent.

The average jobless rate among red states was 4.6 percent. The average among blue states was 6.2.

