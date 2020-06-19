SECTIONS
Statue Destruction Mob Moves from Confederates to George Washington

By Jack Davis
Published June 19, 2020 at 9:18am
A Portland, Oregon, statue of George Washington was toppled Thursday night after leftist protesters first burned a flag draped over the Founding Father’s head.

Portland, a center of antifa activity, has been the site of rioting and protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. A mob there had already taken down a statue of Thomas Jefferson that stood outside of a high school named after him.

The demonstration at the Washington statue began with about 20 people, according to KOIN-TV, and then grew until there were enough people present to topple the statue.

Multiple Twitter accounts showed parts of the destruction of the statue, from the flag that was draped across Washington and set afire to the graffiti scrawled on the state after it fell.

WARNING: Some of the following videos and images contain vulgar language that viewers may find offensive.

Police made no arrests, according to KATU-TV.

The statue had stood for almost 100 years, according to Newsweek.

It was part of the City of Portland and Multnomah County Public Art Collection.

In a recent opinion piece, Fox News host Tucker Carlson decried the spasm of iconoclasm gripping liberal America. He noted that calls have been made for years to tear down such vital monuments as the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial in the nation’s capital.

“How many lives will be saved by destroying the Jefferson Memorial?” he wrote. “How many are saved by desecrating war graves? None, of course. This is about political power, achieved by the oldest means of all: force.

Should cities use police officers to stop the destruction of statues?

“This is an attempt to delegitimize you and the society you live in. You think you live in a country with freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equality under the law? Well, tough luck. The documents celebrating those rights were written by bigots. We tore their statues down. Now we’re in charge.

“Even now, only 32 percent of Americans want Civil War statuary torn down. How about desecrating war graves? There isn’t polling on the subject, but it’s hard to believe there is a groundswell of support.

“All this is happening because a violent mob is forcing its agenda down the throat of the country. Our leaders — very much including Republican leaders — are too cowardly to resist them.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
