A Portland, Oregon, statue of George Washington was toppled Thursday night after leftist protesters first burned a flag draped over the Founding Father’s head.

Portland, a center of antifa activity, has been the site of rioting and protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. A mob there had already taken down a statue of Thomas Jefferson that stood outside of a high school named after him.

The demonstration at the Washington statue began with about 20 people, according to KOIN-TV, and then grew until there were enough people present to topple the statue.

Multiple Twitter accounts showed parts of the destruction of the statue, from the flag that was draped across Washington and set afire to the graffiti scrawled on the state after it fell.

WARNING: Some of the following videos and images contain vulgar language that viewers may find offensive.

The foundation of America is under attack by a well-organized neo-Marxist insurgency, and Republican leaders are no where to be found. It’s difficult to understate the scale of this betrayal. Pathetic. (photo of toppled George Washington statue in Portland, 📷@7im) pic.twitter.com/V2qWl36pJa — Jeff Giesea⛱ (@jeffgiesea) June 19, 2020

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

The Jacobin mob tearing down statues of George Washington are not protesters. They’re criminals who should be arrested for destroying public property. The liberal local officials allowing and encouraging this madness are a disgrace. https://t.co/mD3FAt2PcH — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 19, 2020

Statue of George Washington felled in Portland. pic.twitter.com/D05otcwHpX — Tim Dickinson (@7im) June 19, 2020

Antifa torches and topples George Washington statue in Portlandhttps://t.co/ybKmV1LuT9 — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) June 19, 2020

Police made no arrests, according to KATU-TV.

The statue had stood for almost 100 years, according to Newsweek.

It was part of the City of Portland and Multnomah County Public Art Collection.

In a recent opinion piece, Fox News host Tucker Carlson decried the spasm of iconoclasm gripping liberal America. He noted that calls have been made for years to tear down such vital monuments as the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial in the nation’s capital.

“How many lives will be saved by destroying the Jefferson Memorial?” he wrote. “How many are saved by desecrating war graves? None, of course. This is about political power, achieved by the oldest means of all: force.

“This is an attempt to delegitimize you and the society you live in. You think you live in a country with freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equality under the law? Well, tough luck. The documents celebrating those rights were written by bigots. We tore their statues down. Now we’re in charge.

“Even now, only 32 percent of Americans want Civil War statuary torn down. How about desecrating war graves? There isn’t polling on the subject, but it’s hard to believe there is a groundswell of support.

“All this is happening because a violent mob is forcing its agenda down the throat of the country. Our leaders — very much including Republican leaders — are too cowardly to resist them.”

