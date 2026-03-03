Share
Globe Life Field is home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, with AT&T Stadium in the background on Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.
Globe Life Field is home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, with AT&T Stadium in the background on Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (CRobertson / Getty Images)

Statue That Was Taken Down During Woke Witch Hunts of 2020 Has Been Restored - Victory for Police, Texas, and America

 By Jack Davis  March 3, 2026 at 7:27am
The Texas Rangers baseball team has brought back into the public eye a statue that was hidden away six years ago.

On Monday, the team unveiled the “One Riot, One Ranger” statue at Globe Life Field in honor of the Texas Rangers law enforcement agency, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The statue had been installed at Dallas Love Field until 2020, when it was removed amid allegations of racism in the history of the law enforcement agency.

“We recognize that the history of the Texas Rangers, like that of our state and nation, includes moments that must be confronted honestly,” Russell Molina, board member of the Texas Ranger Association Foundation, said in a statement.

“While not everyone who has served across more than two centuries lived up to the ideal, most did — and they deserve to be remembered for their service, sacrifice, and commitment to the people of Texas.”

The statue was donated to the City of Dallas in 1961.

When it was removed, author Douglas Swanson said the model for the statue had been involved in state-led efforts to oppose integration. Molina disputed that contention.

The base of the statue says “Texas Ranger of 1960,” along with the quote “One Riot, One Ranger.”

After its removal, the statue was slated to be part of a museum in Waco that never came to be. The Texas Ranger Association Foundation and the baseball team talked of having the statue at the Rangers’ home field, and it was brought there Monday after being stored at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth.

The informal “One Riot, One Ranger” slogan attributed to the agency is believed to have grown from an 1896 comment from Rangers Capt. William McDonald, who was sent to break up an illegal prize fight.

When asked where others were, McDonald allegedly replied, “Hell, I ain’t enough? There’s only one prize fight.”

“Our charter as a baseball club and our foundation is we support the following segments of our society: First, it’s kids, and that’s where our focus is. Second is our first responders. And the last is our law enforcement,” Ray Davis, the majority owner of the Rangers team, said on Monday.

“And in Texas, the point of the spear for our law enforcement are the Texas Rangers. We are very proud to be associated with them. And we hope that the over 6 million people who come through our stadium will view what you see here today,” he said.

“This statue represents all Texas Rangers, not any single individual,” Molina said, according to WFAA-TV.

“The modern Texas Ranger reflects the diversity, integrity, and professionalism expected of one of the nation’s oldest and most respected law enforcement organizations.”

As Davis noted, “We have worn the Rangers name since 1972 with pride.”

Six other statues stand at the stadium. Four honor individuals: Nolan Ryan, catcher Ivan Rodriguez, third baseman Adrian Beltre, and former Arlington mayor Tom Vandergriff. The other two honor the team’s fans and the team’s first World Series venture in 2010.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
