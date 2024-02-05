Conservative commentator Bill Mitchell, a staunch supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspended 2024 presidential campaign, has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president.

Mitchell, a former Trump supporter-turned-sharp critic, announced the endorsement on the social media platform X on Saturday afternoon.

“LET’S MAKE THIS OFFICIAL: I’m endorsing Trump for president,” Mitchell wrote. “If Trump gets removed from the race due to his legal issues, I’m endorsing DeSantis as his replacement.”

LET’S MAKE THIS OFFICIAL: I’m endorsing Trump for president. If Trump gets removed from the race due to his legal issues, I’m endorsing DeSantis as his replacement. We MUST defeat Biden. pic.twitter.com/O1amOMKQnl — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 3, 2024

Michell further claimed he was convinced to publicly endorse Trump by DeSantis himself:

I wasn’t going to endorse Trump but @RonDeSantis talked me into it. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 3, 2024

The posts come after a year of harsh criticisms of Trump and Trump’s most ardent supporters online as the GOP primary divided much of the conservative movement.

Mitchell also said that he gave his all to help Florida’s governor but that his failure to resonate in Iowa showed it was clear to him that Trump would be the nominee.

WARNING: Some of the following tweets contain language that might offend some readers.

I fought hard against Trump in Iowa. I gave as good as I got. I wanted DeSantis and I still do. Trump kicked our ass. After dropping $150 million in one small state we got 21,000 votes. Warts and all, Trump is the GOP pick this cycle. Time to suck it up and find a way to win… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 3, 2024

He has since called on all conservatives to coalesce around Trump in a number of follow-up posts:

Trump’s people treated me like shit for the past year. In fairness I wasn’t particularly nice either. The primaries are a battle and we did. But I’ll get over it. What I won’t get over is 4 more years of Biden in the White House. #Trump2024 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 3, 2024

Dear MAGA brothers and sisters. The primary is over. Give some love to @RonDeSantis. President Trump will need great governors behind him! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 3, 2024

When DeSantis first declared his candidacy, opposing conservative social media factions dug in, and Mitchell became outright hostile toward the idea of another Trump White House run and term.

I’m ride or die DeSantis all the way to the convention unless he decides to get out. If DeSantis says no mas, I’ll focus on down-ballot and work for RFK Jr because Trump can’t win and I don’t want Biden or his replacement. Donald Trump will NEVER be president again. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 17, 2024

Mitchell’s turnaround on supporting Trump was met with some mixed reactions:

I welcome the DeSantis team with open arms. Let’s go beat Biden together. #Trump2024 https://t.co/HgCCcZCxny — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 3, 2024

You lost all credibility.

Stick to DeSantis.

MAGA does not want or need you. https://t.co/GgbM4jLupE — @REALRICHULLOA (@REALRICHULLOA_1) February 3, 2024

Hallelujah! Bill is FINALLY #trump2024 Give me a shout out Bill! I had a lot to do with this! https://t.co/epF5QEu7nm — BEARDED NAVY GOAT (@navygoat1) February 3, 2024

I’m not sure if you’re grifting or being genuine because Biden will decimate America and President Trump was a much better president, @mitchellvii, but you’re right.

Another term of Biden may destroy the U.S.

Thank you for admitting #Trump2024 is the best option available. https://t.co/PlYzUHmQ8N — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) February 3, 2024

This guy finally coming around to Trump shows that the GOP unifying process is going along very well. https://t.co/cyPDeUnfjb — Jacob Walters (@JacobWalters39) February 3, 2024

Mitchell, then a staunch Trump ally, was permanently suspended from Twitter before the 2020 election for posting against mask mandates, according to The Hill.

His account was restored when Elon Musk bought the platform and rebranded it X.

