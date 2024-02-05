Share
Staunch DeSantis Supporter Who 'Fought Hard' Against Trump Has Endorsed Him for President

 By Johnathan Jones  February 5, 2024 at 8:19am
Conservative commentator Bill Mitchell, a staunch supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspended 2024 presidential campaign, has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president.

Mitchell, a former Trump supporter-turned-sharp critic, announced the endorsement on the social media platform X on Saturday afternoon.

“LET’S MAKE THIS OFFICIAL: I’m endorsing Trump for president,” Mitchell wrote. “If Trump gets removed from the race due to his legal issues, I’m endorsing DeSantis as his replacement.”

Michell further claimed he was convinced to publicly endorse Trump by DeSantis himself:

The posts come after a year of harsh criticisms of Trump and Trump’s most ardent supporters online as the GOP primary divided much of the conservative movement.

Mitchell also said that he gave his all to help Florida’s governor but that his failure to resonate in Iowa showed it was clear to him that Trump would be the nominee.

WARNING: Some of the following tweets contain language that might offend some readers.

He has since called on all conservatives to coalesce around Trump in a number of follow-up posts:

When DeSantis first declared his candidacy, opposing conservative social media factions dug in, and Mitchell became outright hostile toward the idea of another Trump White House run and term.

Mitchell’s turnaround on supporting Trump was met with some mixed reactions:

Mitchell, then a staunch Trump ally, was permanently suspended from Twitter before the 2020 election for posting against mask mandates, according to The Hill.

His account was restored when Elon Musk bought the platform and rebranded it X.

