Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to endure the long lines at polling locations on Tuesday.

“It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History. Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!”

Trump said showing up is the best way to defeat his opponents, writing, “The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home.”

“Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

“Republicans stay in line, Democrats can leave if they want,” urged Donald Trump, responding to questions after voting. When asked if this would be his last campaign, he said, “I would think so,” adding that it makes him feel “sad and very fulfilled.”https://t.co/4oiqiCMi84 pic.twitter.com/aNm1jO6jxy — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 5, 2024

Later in the day, Trump made the point again.

“Republicans: We are doing GREAT! Stay [in] Line. Do not let them move you. STAY [IN] LINE AND VOTE!” Trump posted.

Trump was optimistic as he voted in West Palm Beach, Florida according to the New York Post.

“I think we’re going to have a very big victory today,” he said.

President Trump has just voted and has a critical message to the American people. STAY IN LINE!!! pic.twitter.com/z7pK3rnHww — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 5, 2024

Trump was asked if he had his speeches ready, according to WPBF.

“I have no speeches prepared,” he said. “If I win, I know what I’m going to say. I don’t even want to think about the losing part.”

Trump said he was pleased with his campaign.

“I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened. I would say this is the best campaign we’ve run,” Trump said, according to WPTV.

Trump said, it “seems that the conservatives are voting very powerfully,” and “it looks like Republicans have shown up in force.”

“It looks like we have a very substantial lead. It looks like we have many more Republicans voting today than Democrats,” Trump said, adding, “I hear we’re going very well everywhere.”

