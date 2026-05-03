Steak n' Shake Worker Murdered Over Argument About Onion Rings

An employee at a Steak n’ Shake location in St. Louis, Missouri, was allegedly murdered by a customer over an argument about onion rings.

Chauncia Meekins, 32, lost her life while working the drive-thru on April 8 when Jada Bell, 20, fatally shot her, according to a report from KMOV-TV.

Bell arrived at the Steak n’ Shake in a white SUV, getting into a dispute with employees over her order.

Bell tossed her drink at Meekins, who reportedly threw it back.

Then Bell fired several shots from a handgun, resulting in Meekins’ death, while another person was shot in the hand.

A Steak ‘n Shake employee was shot and killed after police say a suspect pulled a gun during an argument over onion rings. ‘Her birthday is April 23 of this month. Instead of celebrating her birthday I will be burying my daughter for some senseless act,’ her mother said. pic.twitter.com/zoJPoPqlpd — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) April 10, 2026

The incident was recorded on surveillance video by the restaurant.

Tamela Washington, Meekins’ mother, said the dispute was over onion rings.

St. Louis County prosecutors announced on April 20 that Bell is being charged with six felonies, including first-degree murder, according to another report from KMOV-TV.

Chauncey Lovell Meekins, the victim’s father, mourned his daughter’s death in comments to the outlet.

“I saw my daughter as she’s getting ready to be laid to rest, she looked beautiful, she looked happy, right, and I didn’t know why, but now I know why she is happy… because her crime has been solved,” he said.

There was also a vigil held outside the Steak n’ Shake location.

Anthony Willhite, Meekins’ cousin, said that her loved ones are calling for Bell to be executed as a result of her alleged actions.

“As a family, as a whole, we will be pushing for the death penalty, not for revenge, but to set an example because we need to stop this senseless violence out here; it doesn’t make sense,” Willhite said.

“Chauncia just so happened to be in harm’s way; this could have been anyone’s child, at the convenience store buying potato chips, at the gas station taking too long at the pump.”

As of April 20, Bell was being held on a $1 million cash-only bail.

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