Stefanik Abruptly Exits New York Governor Race, Will Not Return to House

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York dropped a double-barreled political bombshell Friday afternoon.

Stefanik, who for months had indicated she would challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, announced she would halt her campaign for governor. Stefanik also said she would not seek another term in the congressional seat she had held since 2015.

As note by The Journal News, Stefanik’s exit came days after fellow Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced he would wage a primary battle against Stefanik

“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress,” she posted on X. “I did not come to this decision lightly for our family. I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York.

“However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.

“And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness – particularly at his tender age.”

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York’s 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress. Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade,” she continued.

“I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years. Thank you for your support and encouragement as my family and I look forward to the next meaningful personal and professional chapter. God Bless and Merry Christmas.”

President Donald Trump had not weighed in to back either candidate.

“He’s a friend. She’s a friend. These are two great people running. In a way, I hate to see them running against each other. I hope they’re not going to be damaging each other,” the president said, according to the New York Post.

Trump had indicated after winning the presidential election he would tap Stefanik to serve as U.N. ambassador, but later withdrew the nomination to keep her in the House, where she has been part of a thin Republican majority.

New York Republican leaders had jumped on Blakeman’s bandwagon after he entered the race.

“Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me,” state Republican Chair Ed Cox said in a statement, according to Politico.

“Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain. As County Executive, he cut taxes, fought against radical leftwing social policies and made Nassau County the safest county in America.”

Hochul’s campaign celebrated Stefanik’s departure.

“Elise Stefanik has finally acknowledged reality: If you run against Governor Kathy Hochul, you are going to lose,” Hochul representative Ryan Radulovacki said.

