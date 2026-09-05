How Stepdad Firefighter Learned of 911 Call in Most Painful Way Possible

Adam Ghekiere was working as a rescue firefighter for a local airshow when he heard on his communications network that shots had been reported at his in-laws’ house.

He later learned that his “hermit” brother-in-law was the assailant in a mass shooting of that killed eight members of his in-laws’ family.

The horrifying sequence unfolded during a routine Sunday evening gathering in a neighborhood just outside Billings, Montana. Authorities later identified the gunman as 44-year-old Alan Smith, who had previously been living with his elderly parents before being asked to move out.

Smith carried out a horrific rampage that claimed the lives of eight family members, spanning four generations, before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement closed in.

Among the victims were Smith’s parents, his grandmother, his sister Megan Ghekiere, and four children. Investigators and family friends noted that amidst the terror, 12-year-old Charlotte Ghekiere performed a desperately brave act by dialing emergency services from inside the home.

Officers arrived shortly after the call, but the property was quickly consumed by aggressive flames, hampering initial rescue efforts due to a lack of local fire hydrants.

Monitoring dispatch frequencies while on duty at the airshow, Ghekiere recognized the location details coming across the radio network.

He tried to reach the family and got no answer.

Rushing to the scene, he was blocked by active shooter perimeters and forced to wait as the home burned, ultimately learning that many members of his family had died.

According to family statements reported by the Daily Mail and other outlets, Smith had spent years isolated in his room, deeply withdrawn from society.

Loved ones voiced profound frustration that multiple warning signs regarding the suspect’s unstable behavior went unheeded prior to the bloodshed.

Local law enforcement and county officials continue to process evidence at the devastating site, while community members rally around the grieving first responder who spent his career rushing toward emergencies only to face the ultimate nightmare on his own doorstep.

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