Stephanopoulos Cuts off JD Vance, Ends Interview After He's Called Out for Going Down 'Weird Left-Wing Rabbit Hole'

Republicans should know by now what happens when they step into left-wing lion’s dens like ABC’s “This Week.”

But on Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance didn’t just survive the ambush — he turned the tables.

George Stephanopoulos clearly expected an easy hit piece.

Instead, the former Clinton aide found himself being publicly dressed down for his own bias.

From the start, Stephanopoulos fixated on a debunked story that border czar Tom Homan had accepted a bribe from undercover FBI agents.

That is a claim the FBI itself has already ruled out.

“I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George,” Vance said. “I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that.”

Then Vance went for the jugular.

Do you support the job J.D. Vance is doing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (489 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

“Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility,” he said.

.@VP nukes George Slopidopolous for obsessing over made-up Fake News BS while not asking a single question about the Democrat Shutdown: "Here's, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program…" George gets big mad, cuts @VP off, and goes to commercial 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VVm2FV5ujd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 12, 2025

He pointed out the partisan host was ignoring real issues while Democrats cripple the country.

“Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food, because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government,” Vance said.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops, because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government,” he continued. “You are focused on a bogus story.”

The vice president’s frustration was justified.

“You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong,” he said, “instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government is shut down.”

Then came the knockout line.

“Let’s talk about the real issues, George,” Vance said. “I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole.”

Stephanopoulos tried to defend himself.

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole,” he replied, wearing a look of anger and bewilderment.

“I didn’t insinuate anything,” he said. “I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question.”

Seconds later, he abruptly ended the interview by cutting Vance’s feed as the vice president tried to respond.

Just the News reported that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed there was “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing” regarding Homan.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Biden administration had tried and failed to “entrap” a man who is an honest cop.

“You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president’s top allies,” she said. “[The FBI] found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing.”

Still, amid mountains of actual issues, ABC trotted out its predictable GOP attack lines Sunday.

This is what happens when Bill Clinton’s purse holder is still running Sunday political coverage in 2025.

Vance flipped the script and left Stephanopoulos with no other move than to end the discussion.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.