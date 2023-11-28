“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will not be seen this week, host Stephen Colbert announced on social media.

Colbert explained the cancellation in a post on his Instagram.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” he posted.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” Colbert posted.

Colbert, who is 59, offered no other details, according to the New York Post.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” debuted on CBS in 2015 as the successor to “The Late Show With David Letterman.”

Get well soon, Stephen! You’re a legend and we miss you. Colbert surgery — imhodler (@iamhodler_) November 27, 2023

This week’s scheduled guests were Jennifer Garner and Baz Luhrmann on Tuesday, Patrick Stewart on Wednesday, and Barbra Streisand and Kelsey Grammer on Thursday.

This is the second time Colbert’s show has gone off the air in recent weeks, after being off the air for months due to the writers’ strike, according to Variety.

Colberts tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

At that time, he did one show from his home but canceled the rest of that week’s shows.

Oh no – Stephen Colbert is recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. Wishing him a speedy recovery! #Health pic.twitter.com/YHjsxTqKfP — Michael Aguilar (@Aguilar_NYY) November 27, 2023

Johns Hopkins Medicine states appendicitis takes place in about one in 1,000 people.

“The appendix is a thin tube that is joined to the large intestine. It sits in the lower right part of your belly (abdomen),” the university’s medical information site said.

“ When you are a young child, your appendix is a working part of your immune system, which helps your body to fight disease. When you are older, your appendix stops doing this and other parts of your body keep helping to fight infection,” the site added.

“The appendix can get infected. If not treated it can burst (rupture).

“This can happen as soon as 48 to 72 hours after you have symptoms. Because of this, appendicitis is a medical emergency. If you have symptoms, see a doctor right away to avoid more infection, which can be life-threatening,” it concluded.

