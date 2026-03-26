Stephen Colbert Is Co-Writing a Screenplay With His Son Based on Famous Conservative Book Series

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series and the movie adaptations, avert your eyes and prepare for the worst — late night host Stephen Colbert will have a hand in an upcoming installment in the series.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the soon-to-be former host of “The Late Show” is writing a screenplay for “The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past,” and he isn’t doing it alone, as his status granted his son, Peter McGee, the opportunity to co-write.

McGee’s credits don’t speak to this being an opportunity based on anything other than nepotism.

His IMDB page lists two credits — one is the upcoming film, and the other is working as a production assistant for his father in “Tooning Out The News.”

Actor Andy Serkis is currently producing “The Hunt for Gollum,” which he also stars in.

Colbert’s film will follow it.

Producer Peter Jackson — known for writing, producing, and directing the original series — introduced audiences to Colbert in an announcement posted to YouTube by Warner Bros.

After talking about ‘The Hunt for Gollum,” Colbert told Jackson and viewers, “The thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in the Fellowship that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day. The chapter is ‘Three is Company’ through ‘Fog on the Barrow-Downs.’

“Could we make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies that you guys had already made? And I started talking it over with my son, Peter, who’s also a screenwriter and we worked out what we thought would work especially as a framing device for that story.”

Colbert added that he gave Jackson a call two years ago, eventually bringing the idea to Warner Bros.

Per the Associated Press, the film follows Samwise Gamgee, Pippin Took, and Merry Brandybuck 14 years after Frodo Baggins’ passing.

There are more than a few people deserving of this opportunity over Colbert and his son.

Warner Bros. could probably find an intern with a few creative writing credits to do a better job.

Being a notorious left-wing media personality, it’s hard to be optimistic that Colbert will make an honest — nonpolitical — effort to make a film worthy of the books, original films, and the fans.

“Lord of the Rings” stresses the value of companionship, loyalty to one’s cause in the face of temptation, and overcoming hardships.

It serves as an exemplary tale which can inspire one’s own journey through life. But these values are antithetical to the left’s hedonism and thirst for power.

With Colbert involved, how much optimism can audiences have that a woke Hollywood celebrity is going to respect and uphold the tenets instilled in the series that made it so great?

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