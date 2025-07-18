Stephen Colbert Is Done: CBS Is Ending His Liberal Late Night Show for Good

CBS announced Thursday that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is being cancelled, effective May 2026, at the normal end of the broadcast season.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise at that time,” top executives from CBS and Paramount Global said in a statement, Deadline reported.

“We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

Colbert also announced the news while taping his Thursday night program, saying, “I’m not being replaced, this is all just going away.”

CBS said this was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”

“It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,” the network leaders added.

Deadline speculated that Colbert might move over to CBS’s sister network, Comedy Central, which is also owned by Paramount.

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has signed a contract that takes him through the end of 2025. Some speculated that perhaps Colbert could take up the reins if Stewart decides to leave.

“The move is particularly surprising because ‘The Late Show’ is typically the highest-rated show in late-night,” CNN reported.

The network noted that the move comes not long after Paramount settled with President Donald Trump for $16 million after he sued over CBS’s “60 Minutes” doctoring an interview with then-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

It also comes as Paramount is in the middle of a merger with Skydance Media.

Stephen Colbert returns from vacation to rip his employer’s $16 million settlement with Trump as a “big fat bribe.” https://t.co/Rzo9Ba6xfY pic.twitter.com/AbBhyX4LjF — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) July 15, 2025

Colbert, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, called the payout to the president “a big fat bribe.”

The host took over as host of the “Late Show” in 2015 from David Letterman, who was also no fan of Trump.

Colbert’s cancellation comes after CBS also shut down James Corden’s “Late Late Show” in 2023.

Conservative Trump supporter Charlie Kirk responded to the news, posting on social media, “Stephen Colbert was so unfunny he killed The Late Show.”

Stephen Colbert was so unfunny he killed The Late Show. Great job. pic.twitter.com/omReA20cDC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 17, 2025

“Great job,” he added.

