Stephen Colbert Shows Why He's Losing His Job with Vulgar, 3-Word Message to Trump

Stephen Colbert returned to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night for the first time since announcing the show would be canceled next spring.

With days to process the news and a full monologue to work with, he used the moment not to thank fans or reflect on his legacy, but to launch a vulgar attack on President Donald Trump.

“The gloves are off,” Colbert declared, according to Deadline. “I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump: I don’t care for him.”

CBS announced last week, it was pulling the plug on Colbert’s show, reportedly due to losing between $40 million and $50 million annually.

Colbert tried to laugh it off with a series of jokes before thanking CBS and pivoting into anti-Trump rage.

The resistance lib who has spent the last nine years passing himself off as a comedian shared a Truth Social post from last week in which President Trump danced on the grave of “The Late Show.”

Trump had written, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Colbert read the first line. His reply?

“How dare you, sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism: Go f*** yourself.”

That was the punchline. That was the joke. A man whose job was to be funny used his platform to curse out the sitting president of the United States.

Colbert then quoted another line from President Trump’s Truth Social post: “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next.”

“Nope! No, no. Absolutely not, Kimmel,” Colbert said. “I am the martyr, OK? OK? There’s only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here!”

He wasn’t done.

Colbert capped off his public coping by linking Trump to “pedophile” Jeffrey Epstein – citing a dubious Wall Street Journal report that alleged Trump once wrote Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card.

This is what CBS has been paying for.

This is the content that lost tens of millions each year while Greg Gutfeld quietly built a cable comedy empire.

And Gutfeld did it without A-list Hollywood guests or a network budget, just actual humor.

Colbert, by contrast, will be remembered for “The Vax-Scene,” a cringeworthy Broadway-style musical praising COVID shots with dancing hypodermic needles.

Hey, remember the "Vax Scene" from Colbert's show? pic.twitter.com/sBuH7zPD2m — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 18, 2025

His show was never about comedy.

It was about rage, resistance, and collecting corporate paychecks to yell at President Trump.

President Trump put it best in his Truth Social post: “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

Americans agreed.

