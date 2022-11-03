Stephen Colbert's Attack on Republican Candidate Crashes and Burns When Man He Claimed Was Fake Speaks Out

I’ve said it before: When a leftist tells you what they really think, you’d better listen.

Late night host Stephen Colbert accidentally let slip last week what he thinks of you — a voter from heartland America who doesn’t subscribe to the socialist political ideals or so-called “progressive” cultural views of the coastal elites — and it wasn’t positive.

Actually, it might be more accurate to say that Colbert revealed how much he thinks of you, or perhaps how little.

I guess Colbert has been feeling the heat lately, what with coming in second place in his time slot’s ratings to Fox News’ “Gutfeld” recently. So, like a desperate Democratic politician trying to gin up some enthusiasm in the face of a red wave that’s starting to look like the Sumatra tsunami, he’s rallying the base.

Also like a Democratic politician, he’s just flat-out making stuff up to do it, and unwittingly uncovering just what he and the rest of his leftist friends think of typical American voters in the process.

Colbert on his Oct. 26 episode accused Michigan’s Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, of making up a constituent that she talked about in last week’s debate against incumbent Gretchen Whitmer.

He started out by showing a clip of Dixon speaking during the debate. “What I’ve heard from parents across the state is inappropriate content in school libraries,” she said in the edited clip. “If you have material in your school that is something that you can’t read to a child at a bus stop because you would be arrested because it is pornographic, then it should not be in our classrooms.”

Colbert then launched into a story about “a drifter named Shambles,” a man, of course, whom he invented solely for the joke. He then accused Whitmer of doing exactly what he had just done.

“And Dixon’s not the only one worried about this issue,” he said. “So is this guy she totally made up.”

“I had a gentleman come up to me just a few nights ago,” Dixon said in the next clip he showed from the debate. “And he said, ‘I found content in my school library describing how to have sex to my son. I went to the Democrats and I said, “I cannot believe this is in there.”’”

“OK, fine,” Colbert said dismissively — “dismissively” being the key word here — in response. “That happened,” he added, using air quotes to indicate his belief that the opposite was true.

Except that it did, in fact, happen, as we know because the man from Dixon’s story — unlike Shambles the drifter — does exist, and came forward to the Detroit Free Press to set the record straight.

Before I go on, please note that this is the Detroit Free Press, a relatively credible outlet that nonetheless leans left, according to most bias-rating organizations — for examples, please see here, here and here. This is not some fly-by-night hard-right publication trying to provide cover to a political candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“To claim that I’m not here, I don’t exist, I’m not human, that’s absolute ignorance,” Khalil Othman, a 41-year-old former Democratic politician and father of five, told the Free Press. “If this person did his due diligence and start researching or has his team do a little bit of research of who’s this person who attended Dixon’s rally, they will be able to find my name right away easy on social media. Just Google it.”

Othman isn’t some sort of GOP deep fake, either. He ran for the Michigan House of Representatives this year and was defeated in the Democratic primary on Aug. 2. You know — three months ago.

“I am a proud Muslim American who expresses my values and concerns all the time,” Othman said at an Oct. 21 rally. “Dearborn has been voting Democrat blue for the last decade or two decades. But not anymore. On behalf of myself and my family, I guarantee you for sure that my family and my friends will vote for Republicans.”

You can see the Colbert segment here (but only if you really want to; don’t watch him on my account):







Dixon, to her credit, picked up on the story and used it to explain to Michigan voters exactly what leftists like her opponent Whitmer think of them.

“That’s what [Colbert] said, this story never happened,” she said during a campaign stop Sunday. “That’s where the Democrats are right now. You don’t exist, your stories are not important.”

“But I am listening to you,” she said. “I want to listen to you. … I hope that you can trust me and then I can earn your vote.”

She’s not wrong. Colbert dismissed not only Othman’s concerns, but his very existence. A card-carrying leftist coastal elite (there are probably a number of redundancies in that description), Colbert simply cannot fathom that one person existed who would tell Dixon about his concerns about the dangerous content leftists have been working to sneak into public school libraries. I imagine that after the presidential election in 2016, he was one of the weeping progressives wondering “where all those Trump voters came from.”

The truth is, we’ve been here all along. There are millions of us — tens of millions.

The fact that Colbert can’t imagine our existence just means he’s going to be dumbfounded next week when America hands control of Congress back to Republicans (who are actually only marginally better than Democrats — but that’s a topic for another rant).

Yes, Stephen: An American shared his culturally conservative views on how and where and when and by whom our kids should be taught about sex — we used to call it “common sense.”

That happened.

It’s going to happen again on Nov. 8 — and your smug elitism can’t do anything to stop it.

