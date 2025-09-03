Stephen King Accidentally Admits Defeat in Gun Debate with Conservative Pundit Matt Walsh 'After Just One Rebuttal'

After last month’s mass school shooting at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis by a transgender shooter named Robert Westman, the left predictably blamed the deaths of two children and the injuries to 17 others on the firearms that were used.

Westman wrote in his diary that he regretted being brainwashed by the gender agenda and knew himself to be a man — and not the woman he hoped to become when his parents signed off on his feminine name change. (His name had been legally changed to Robin.)

Among those who beat the drum on the increasing dangers posed by transgender individuals, such as Westman and Audrey Hale, was conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

Walsh commented last week, “Every trans person is dangerously delusional.”

He added, “They are all mentally sick and doctors should be legally barred from affirming their mental illness in any way. Adult or child. Everyone knows it. Now innocent children are dying because so many people were too cowardly to speak up.”

Every trans person is dangerously delusional. They are all mentally sick and doctors should be legally barred from affirming their mental illness in any way. Adult or child. Everyone knows it. Now innocent children are dying because so many people were too cowardly to speak up. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 27, 2025

Leftist author Stephen King was among those who decided to publicly disagree with Walsh.

King shared the X post and commented, “Trans is not the problem. He had a gun. That’s the problem.”

Trans is not the problem. He had a gun. That’s the problem. https://t.co/Lkdr1BccR2 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 27, 2025

If the shooter had been a white male with no alignment with the LGBT community, King likely would have laid secondary blame on the gun and blamed the shooter.

Naturally, since the shooting involved a self-identified transgender individual, the violence was blamed on the gun.

However, he ended up arguing against himself.

Walsh replied to King, writing, “I have multiple guns. I’ve never [murdered] anyone in my life. Somehow even with my guns I have never experienced the temptation to spray bullets into a church. It turns out that if you aren’t a mentally ill freak, having a gun isn’t a problem at all.”

I have multiple guns. I’ve never murderer anyone in my life. Somehow even with my guns I have never experienced the temptation to spray bullets into a church. It turns out that if you aren’t a mentally ill freak, having a gun isn’t a problem at all. https://t.co/dhoz3SjsWy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2025

This was the reply that saw King unwittingly admit that guns are not the issue.

King wrote back, “Yes, but you’re sane.”

The admission was kind of a shock.

Not only did King validate someone whose arguments the left demonizes as “sane,” he simultaneously owned himself by admitting that a gun itself is not dangerous.

The danger comes from the person holding it.

Days later, on Tuesday, Walsh noticed King had surrendered on the issue.

Walsh wrote, “I missed this at the time but apparently I got Stephen King to admit that guns aren’t actually the problem. He caved after just one rebuttal. Pretty amazing.”

I missed this at the time but apparently I got Stephen King to admit that guns aren’t actually the problem. He caved after just one rebuttal. Pretty amazing. https://t.co/265A55gZVk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 2, 2025

As one casual observer on X pointed out in regard to King’s final comment, “That’s a hall of fame level self own.”

That's a hall of fame level self own. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) September 2, 2025

The issue with gun violence has always been with the person.

People with clean hearts use hammers for construction, and not violence.

People with sound moral constitutions use knives to chop onions, and not to go stabbing.

People whose hearts are in the right place use firearms for self-defense, sport shooting, hunting, and because the country’s founders decided they were essential to a free society.

It is nice to see Stephen King surrender that in the right hands, they’re no more dangerous than any other potentially deadly tool or object, even if the admission was by accident.

