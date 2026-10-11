Oblivious Hollywood dullard Stephen King had the audacity on Thursday to ask folks on social media why a blatantly conservative TV series didn’t get nominated for an Emmy Award this year.

The Paramount+ series, “Landman,” is as right-wing as it gets — it’s pro-oil, anti-woke, and features a plethora of golden rants about green energy, electric vehicles, and other stupid liberal ideas.

The fact that King, a leftist if ever there were one, even likes the show is shocking unto itself. Less shocking is the obliviousness it took for the pompous liberal to wonder why the show was being snubbed.

“I don’t understand why LANDMAN didn’t get nominated for Emmy awards,” King wrote on social media platform X. “Particularly Billy Bob Thornton for best actor and Stephen Kay for best director. Is it politics, or what?”

I don’t understand why LANDMAN didn’t get nominated for Emmy awards. Particularly Billy Bob Thornton for best actor and Stephen Kay for best director. Is it politics, or what? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 9, 2026

Yes, Stephen, it is politics!

As noted by one X user responding to King’s post, it’s the same politics behind the equally conservative series “Yellowstone” never receiving an Emmy nomination.

Zeroing in on the exact politics in question, another X user rightly noted how the show “exposes ‘Green’ initiatives for the lies they are.”

“Yes, it’s political,” the X user added. “Are you really that big of a fool not to see it?”

Yes, actually, he is! I mean, he’s a man with a rich, rich history of ignorant and just plain dumb remarks.

And it really does take an impressive level of ignorance to not see the writing on the wall, especially as it pertains to such a right-wing show:

Those windmills aren’t saving the planet — they’re running on diesel and hypocrisy. Billy Bob Thornton in *Landman* explaining why we can’t just wish away oil. This scene is going viral for a reason. 🎬 Landman https://t.co/D1fQxOI5hm — Emmyjay (@Emmy_jay231) June 26, 2026

In one especially popular scene, actor Billy Bob Thornton’s character in the show ranted and raved about the insanity of giant concrete wind turbines.

“Do you have any idea how much diesel they have to burn to mix that much concrete?” Thornton’s character asked. “Or make that steel and haul this s*** out here and put it together with a 450-foot crane? You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that f***ing thing or winterize it?”

What's your take on Stephen King's comments about "Landman"? He has a point He's completely off-base I don't care about his opinion Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use He has a point 18% (2 votes) He's completely off-base 0% (0 votes) I don't care about his opinion 82% (9 votes)

“In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it,” he continued.

“And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your Tesla battery. And never mind the fact that if the whole world decided to go electric tomorrow, we don’t have the transmission lines to get the electricity to the cities. It’d take 30 years if we started tomorrow.”

One X user argued that this rant was the exact reason why the show has been snubbed:

@StephenKing Remember that monologue he did about the green energy scam. There’s your answer. — Ray Salomone (@RaySalomone) October 9, 2026

King isn’t the only one to notice the snubbing.

Complex, a mostly left-wing magazine, noted in a July report that the show “walked away from the 2026 Emmy nominations without a single major nomination, extending one of television’s strangest streaks.”

“Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, and the series itself were all shut out, even after Landman entered awards season with momentum from SAG recognition, Critics’ Choice attention, Golden Globe buzz, and its first major industry win at the ACM Honors,” the magazine added.

Again, the reason why is so obvious to anyone with the slightest awareness of Hollywood’s gross far-left political activism — activism that King himself has repeatedly participated in.

@StephenKing Find a mirror in your house. Stare into it. You are complicit in the reason and you damn well know it. The show expressed conservative ideas. That is not allowed in Hollywood, if you want to be accepted and get awards. — Dan Rader (@HeavyDelta2) October 9, 2026

@StephenKing Yes it is political, mainly because dipshits like yourself in Hollywood can’t get over themselves long enough to recognize and acknowledge how good it is because some of the content is contrary to your idiotic, emotional and insubstantial narratives. — HonSCrollo (@HonScrollo) October 9, 2026

If King had an iota of awareness, he’d understand what’s happening and not need to ask questions like these. But as usual, he doesn’t have a clue.

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