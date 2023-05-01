Parler Share
Stephen King Gets Destroyed by Dan Bongino After Trying to Own Him for Leaving Fox News

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 1, 2023 at 12:56pm
Horror novel writer Stephen King tried to post a zinger at busy conservative talk show host Dan Bongino in the wake of the conservative host’s departure from Fox News. But it did not go so well for the “Pet Sematary” writer.

On Monday, King jumped to his Twitter account to take a swipe at Bongino, writing “And you’re out of job at Fox. Biden still has his,” after Bongino posted a message blasting Biden as the “WORST president in history.”

King, of course, is talking about the fact that Bongino announced late last month that he and Fox News could not agree on a contract, so he was leaving his cable TV gig. Even with the show ending, the conservative personality warned fans not to read some conspiracy into the situation.

The popular talk show host said, “And I want you to know, it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened.”

He added, “We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

Still, Bongino wasn’t going to sit idly by and let the Stephen King take jabs at him.

Do you think Bongino will run for office again one day?

The conservative radio host and podcaster took a stick to King, writing in reply, “Yeah dude, working six days a week, doing a top-ten podcast, a nationally syndicated radio show, managing billion dollar tech investments, and finishing off another book made me reevaluate my work schedule. But keep b****ing and moaning like a chump on Twitter while we use you for comedy relief in show material. #Dips***.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Bongino is no slouch in the conservative movement. His long-standing podcast is a top-ten show. He does a weekday radio show that plays during Rush Limbaugh’s old time slot in hundreds of top radio markets. He has a popular website that aggregates news headlines, and he is a principal in the Rumble video sharing site.

He seems to be just a tad bit more vital and active than Joe Biden, whose handlers admit that he is so aged and infirm that he is only schedule to do work — a majority of the time — between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any given day.

In any case, many Twitter users didn’t think King ended up winning the battle of wits on Monday.

King is a reliably left-wing Twitter lunatic who frequently bites off more than he can chew on social media.

Just last year he was forced to apologize to his own fans when he tweeted a story about Ron DeSantis after falling for a hoax story that DeSanits had signed a bill into law that forced university professors to “register their political views with the state.”

He has also frequently revealed his utter ignorance on guns as he tries to rally his leftist fans to ban firearms.

And King was scolded by The Western Journal’s own George Upper for his singular inability to do math.

In the end, though, King’s glee that Biden “still has a job” does not seem well supported by the polls — since most Americans say they don’t want Biden to run for re-election.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation