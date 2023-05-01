Stephen King Gets Destroyed by Dan Bongino After Trying to Own Him for Leaving Fox News

Horror novel writer Stephen King tried to post a zinger at busy conservative talk show host Dan Bongino in the wake of the conservative host’s departure from Fox News. But it did not go so well for the “Pet Sematary” writer.

On Monday, King jumped to his Twitter account to take a swipe at Bongino, writing “And you’re out of job at Fox. Biden still has his,” after Bongino posted a message blasting Biden as the “WORST president in history.”

And you’re out of a job at Fox. Biden still has his. https://t.co/DZcUo8j7zf — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 1, 2023

King, of course, is talking about the fact that Bongino announced late last month that he and Fox News could not agree on a contract, so he was leaving his cable TV gig. Even with the show ending, the conservative personality warned fans not to read some conspiracy into the situation.

The popular talk show host said, “And I want you to know, it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened.”

He added, “We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

Still, Bongino wasn’t going to sit idly by and let the Stephen King take jabs at him.

The conservative radio host and podcaster took a stick to King, writing in reply, “Yeah dude, working six days a week, doing a top-ten podcast, a nationally syndicated radio show, managing billion dollar tech investments, and finishing off another book made me reevaluate my work schedule. But keep b****ing and moaning like a chump on Twitter while we use you for comedy relief in show material. #Dips***.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Yeah dude, working six days a week, doing a top-ten podcast, a nationally syndicated radio show, managing billion dollar tech investments, and finishing off another book made me reevaluate my work schedule. But keep bitching and moaning like a chump on Twitter while we use you… https://t.co/PKmg8WFyeq — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 1, 2023

Bongino is no slouch in the conservative movement. His long-standing podcast is a top-ten show. He does a weekday radio show that plays during Rush Limbaugh’s old time slot in hundreds of top radio markets. He has a popular website that aggregates news headlines, and he is a principal in the Rumble video sharing site.

He seems to be just a tad bit more vital and active than Joe Biden, whose handlers admit that he is so aged and infirm that he is only schedule to do work — a majority of the time — between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any given day.

In any case, many Twitter users didn’t think King ended up winning the battle of wits on Monday.

Yeah @dbongino really needed that gig, NOT. 😂🤦‍♂️ — Top Secret (@ICU1010) May 1, 2023

Given the state of this country that is not necessarily a positive thing ‘Biden still has his’. — Linda (@wakeupbeheard) May 1, 2023

Well well well, look what the free blue check has to say. — TheWombat (@pvs11son) May 1, 2023

@StephenKing —> Can’t afford $8 per month — Behind Enemy Lines™️ (@patriotinla) May 1, 2023

Stephen King is always salty man — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 1, 2023

King is a reliably left-wing Twitter lunatic who frequently bites off more than he can chew on social media.

Just last year he was forced to apologize to his own fans when he tweeted a story about Ron DeSantis after falling for a hoax story that DeSanits had signed a bill into law that forced university professors to “register their political views with the state.”

He has also frequently revealed his utter ignorance on guns as he tries to rally his leftist fans to ban firearms.

And King was scolded by The Western Journal’s own George Upper for his singular inability to do math.

In the end, though, King’s glee that Biden “still has a job” does not seem well supported by the polls — since most Americans say they don’t want Biden to run for re-election.

