Stephen Miller Announces Major Family News

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller announced his wife was pregnant Wednesday on X.

Katie Miller, a podcaster and Stephen Miller’s wife, posted a photo of herself with a visible baby bump alongside her husband at Wednesday’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, a post Stephen Miller reposted on X. The Millers already have three children, a daughter and two sons.

“Happy New Year!” Mrs. Miller, 34, posted Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, Miller took aim at comments singer Chappell Roan made in March about raising children.

“All of my friends who have kids are in hell,” Roan told podcaster Alex Cooper during her appearance on the March 26, 2025, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“Motherhood is easily the best part of my life,” Miller posted on X Wednesday in response to a post that resurfaced Roan’s comments. “As a mom of almost 4 under 5 being their everything is life’s greatest blessing. But this is what Hollywood churns out: sad, selfish humans. Motherhood is beautiful, don’t let depressed women ruin it for others.”

The Millers were forced to move from their home in Arlington, Virginia, to housing on a military base in the Washington, D.C., area after a campaign of harassment that included writing messages like “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” “no white nationalism” and “trans rights are human rights” on public sidewalks near their residence, along with posting flyers that listed their home address.

During Oct. 18 “No Kings” protests, one attendee told journalist Brandi Kruse he wanted to kill Stephen Miller, claiming he was a “Nazi.” Kruse later reported the FBI was investigating the man’s threats.

Kruse also posted video showing another protester who said killing Miller would be “justifiable.”

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

