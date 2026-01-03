Share
News

Stephen Miller Announces Major Family News

 By Harold Hutchison  January 3, 2026 at 7:30am
Share

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller announced his wife was pregnant Wednesday on X.

Katie Miller, a podcaster and Stephen Miller’s wife, posted a photo of herself with a visible baby bump alongside her husband at Wednesday’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, a post Stephen Miller reposted on X. The Millers already have three children, a daughter and two sons.

“Happy New Year!” Mrs. Miller, 34, posted Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, Miller took aim at comments singer Chappell Roan made in March about raising children.

“All of my friends who have kids are in hell,” Roan told podcaster Alex Cooper during her appearance on the March 26, 2025, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“Motherhood is easily the best part of my life,” Miller posted on X Wednesday in response to a post that resurfaced Roan’s comments. “As a mom of almost 4 under 5 being their everything is life’s greatest blessing. But this is what Hollywood churns out: sad, selfish humans. Motherhood is beautiful, don’t let depressed women ruin it for others.”

The Millers were forced to move from their home in Arlington, Virginia, to housing on a military base in the Washington, D.C., area after a campaign of harassment that included writing messages like “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” “no white nationalism” and “trans rights are human rights” on public sidewalks near their residence, along with posting flyers that listed their home address.

During Oct. 18 “No Kings” protests, one attendee told journalist Brandi Kruse he wanted to kill Stephen Miller, claiming he was a “Nazi.” Kruse later reported the FBI was investigating the man’s threats.

Kruse also posted video showing another protester who said killing Miller would be “justifiable.”

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Related:
Victor Davis Hanson Gives Health Update After Undergoing Major Operation

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Victor Davis Hanson Gives Health Update After Undergoing Major Operation
Economist: Want to Make America Affordable Again? Get Rid of These Zoning Laws
Schumer Rushes to Make Sure Trump Can Never Pull Off Another Operation Like Maduro's Capture Ever Again
'You're Confused?': Rubio Slaps Down Margaret Brennan's 'Absurd' Venezuela Question
The Obama, Biden War on Coal Created an Energy Crisis: Trump's Policies Are Already Fixing it
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation