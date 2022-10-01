Stephen Miller Issues 'Nuclear War' Warning, Wants Biden in 'Assisted Living' Facility After Damaging Video

President Biden has provided the world with so many gaffes and provably untrue statements within the last two years that even his most delusional supporters have had to take a step back to question his mental stability.

While Biden was renowned for his ability to deny the truth during his lucid years, he has developed a particularly recent talent for believing that the deceased are not only alive and well, but also in his corner.

According to Mediaite, “Biden was at the White House Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a conference on food insecurity. He called for late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to make her presence known.”

Jackie Walorski was publicly documented as having been killed in a tragic car crash back in August. At the time, Biden even released a statement on the congresswoman’s death.

President Biden can be clearly seen in various videos looking for the deceased representative, yelling, “Jackie, you here? Where’s Jackie?”

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022



“I didn’t think she was, she was going to be here,” continued the confused leader of the free world.

This is not the first time Biden has called upon a corpse to drum up support.

According to Fox News, Biden claimed that former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who had died in 2013, told him that she was “worried about Trump.”

Do you think Biden will lead America into nuclear war? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (2422 Votes) No: 14% (383 Votes)

Biden and his staff attempted to correct the gaffe, “explaining to the donors he meant to say British Prime Minister Theresa May instead of Thatcher” despite the fact that Thatcher had formally resigned from her duties as prime minister in 1990 and was still very much dead before she could have commented on a Trump presidency.

With all the gaffes piling up, “Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller argued that President Joe Biden belongs in an ‘assisted living’ facility Thursday, a day after the president forgot a congresswoman had died,” Mediate reported.

Miller was giving an interview on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance.”

Miller went on, claiming “the awkward moment is evidence Biden could quite literally lead the world into a nuclear war.” Afterall, he is the first U.S. president to “[preside] over the first major war in Europe since World War II.”

Biden is “completely cognitively diminished and deteriorated,” he continued.

Host Eric Bolling asked him, “Why aren’t people talking about using utilizing the 25th Amendment to get this guy out?”

“Every cabinet secretary needs to be asked whether or not they’re going to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Miller responded.

Under the 25th Amendment, Section 3, “Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.”

Many would likely argue that people aren’t publicly arguing for a “25th Amendment” solution due to their justifiable fear of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, just the other day, stated, “The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” according to the New York Post.

Harris is also the same person to declare the border “secure” as an estimated 2 million illegal immigrants have surged across the border under her watch this fiscal year alone, according to another article by the New York Post.

Harris’ ability to lead aside, it is apparent that an increasing number of Americans are concerned about Biden having access to the nuclear codes should WWIII erupt under his questionable leadership.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.