Stephen Miller Rubs Salt in the Wound After CNN Host Makes His Point for Him on Crime: 'You Walked Right Into That One'

A CNN host and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller got into a fiery exchange Monday afternoon after the anchor challenged him, with Miller all but thanking his opponent for making a point for him.

CNN’s Boris Sanchez interviewed Miller and questioned what the administration planned to do in lawless Oregon, where a judge temporarily blocked efforts by the federal government to bring order to Portland.

Sanchez attempted to spin the Trump administration’s battle to end attacks on federal agents and to round up antifa terrorists.

He also questioned why the National Guard wasn’t on the ground in Dallas after a sniper shot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility last month and killed multiple people.

By the time Sanchez realized that he had just made Miller’s point for him, it was far too late to save face.

Sanchez claimed Republicans were setting a dangerous precedent by sending the National Guard to riotous cities for “what amounts to a demonstration.”

Per the inept CNN host, Democrats in the future can use troops to quell unrest they do not like in red states.

The argument was not based on any logic. Just one month ago, the left killed a beloved conservative icon in Charlie Kirk.

There were no riots. There were vigils that were disrupted by leftists.

Miller, while referencing recent violence by pro-open borders advocates, brushed off the attempt to portray leftist anti-ICE and other leftist gatherings as mere “demonstrations.”

CNN: Isn't violence at ICE facilities more like a demonstration?@StephenM: Yes, a sniper is firing a high-caliber rifle at an ICE facility because it's a demonstration. CNN: But the National Guard isn't being sent to Texas!@StephenM: Because the Dallas PD and the Governor… pic.twitter.com/spc8WxO8mS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 6, 2025

“Yes, and they’re posting pictures of their kids, because it’s a demonstration,” he said. “And they have a sniper on top of a building firing a high-caliber rifle at an ICE facility, because it’s a demonstration, and they are engaging vehicle ramming attacks, because it’s a demonstration.”

Sanchez then referred the rooftop sniper who killed multiple ICE detainees in September.

He said, “But the National Guard isn’t being sent to Texas. The National Guard isn’t being sent to Dallas, where that sniper was.”

The comment was a fatal flaw, as Miller immediately pointed out, because the Republicans in charge in Texas want to stop crime and violence, unlike the Democrats who run the cities.

“Because the Dallas Police Department and the governor of Texas — wow, you walked right into that one — have responded to every call for assistance and help,” Miller said to the CNN host.

Miller was prepared to expose CNN’s viewers to why so many left-wing cities suffer, and it’s because their elected officials refuse to enforce the law.

But Sanchez couldn’t help but make his point for him.

Republicans in Texas act decisively against violent offenders. Democrats in Oregon, Illinois, and elsewhere encourage it both directly and indirectly.

