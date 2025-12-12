Stephen Miller Sounds Alarm Over Share of Somalis Using Welfare in Minnesota

A massive Somali-run welfare fraud scam has drawn nationwide scrutiny toward the ways in which immigrants from the African Muslim nation abuse public benefits in Minnesota.

The community of 80,000 Somalis, largely concentrated in Minneapolis and St. Paul, is infamous for defrauding state programs at disproportionate levels, but even their high overall reliance on welfare is calling their behavior — and their very presence in America — into question.

A new report from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that 81 percent of Somali immigrant households are using welfare of some kind.

That includes 54 percent of households on food stamps and 73 percent on Medicaid.

81% of Somali families in Minnesota are on welfare vs 21% of American families pic.twitter.com/fzLOSumE8d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2025

The rates for Somali immigrant households that have been in the United States for 10 years or more — in other words, households that have had time to secure employment and build some degree of wealth — do not fare much better.

While 78 percent are on welfare of any kind, 48 percent are on food stamps and 68 percent are on Medicaid.

By way of comparison, 21 percent of native households are on any type of welfare, while 7 percent are on food stamps and 18 percent are on Medicaid.

Somali immigrant households with children are even more likely to be using welfare — the rate of “any welfare” use increases to 89 percent for such households.

“Any population with poverty rates as high as theirs will legally qualify for extensive means-tested aid, either directly for themselves or indirectly through their U.S.-born dependents,” the Center for Immigration Studies said of the Somali community in Minnesota.

“The way to reduce immigrant consumption of welfare is not simply to crack down on fraud, but to reduce the number of new arrivals who have the low earnings power characteristic of Somalis.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller offered remarks about the statistics on social media, noting that the problem is even worse than the figures would indicate.

“And even this fails to capture the magnitude of the problem because ‘American families’ in this context includes the descendants of Somali migrants and other migrant groups,” Miller wrote.

And even this fails to capture the magnitude of the problem because “American families” in this context includes the descendants of Somali migrants and other migrant groups. https://t.co/GabUqsDHhd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 10, 2025

Miller has been a leading critic of the Somali community and their mass immigration into the United States.

“The entire Somali refugee program is predicated on a lie,” he recently wrote. “Destroying your own country does not give you the right to become a citizen in ours.”

Miller also said that “the central plank of the Democrat Party is to import every dysfunctional society into your town until you are completely cut off from everything you have ever known.”

