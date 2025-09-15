Stephen Miller Vows to Carry Out Charlie Kirk's Final Wish: 'It Will Happen'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pledged on Monday, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, that the Trump administration will direct the resources necessary to root out left-wing organizations that foment violence.

“The last message that Charlie sent me was — I think it was just the day before we lost him — which was that we need an organized strategy to go after the left-wing organizations that are promoting violence in this country, and I will write those words onto my heart and I will carry them out,” Miller told Vice President J.D. Vance, who was sitting in as guest host on “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Monday.

Miller shared that the emotions he feels following Kirk’s death at 31 are both “incredible sadness” and “incredible anger.”

“Unfocused anger or blind rage is not a productive emotion, but focused anger, righteous anger directed for a just cause, is one of the most important agents of change in human history,” he argued, to which Vance agreed.

“And we are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” Miller said.

He explained that meant going after the organizations that dox conservatives and fund messaging campaigns intended to incite violence.

.@StephenM on organized Radical Left violence: “With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the DOJ, Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks… We will do it in Charlie’s name.” pic.twitter.com/xGXYXR5bi5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2025

“It is a vast domestic terror movement. And with God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks to make America safe again for the American people. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name,” Miller promised.

In closing out “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Monday, Vance came back to the topic of left-wing political violence.

“Unity, real unity, can be found only after climbing the mountain of truth,” he said. “And there are difficult truths we must confront in our country.”

“Twenty-six percent of young liberals believe political violence is sometimes justified, and only 7 percent of young conservatives say the same,” Vance noted, citing numbers from a YouGov poll published on Friday.

“The data is clear: People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence,” he said. “This is not a both-sides problem. If both sides have a problem, one side has a much bigger and malignant problem.”

If we want to stop political violence like what happened to Charlie Kirk, we have to be honest about the people who are celebrating it and the people who are financing it. My closing remarks on today’s episode of the Charlie Kirk Show: pic.twitter.com/pEAqbAL3yr — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2025

“The leader of our party — Donald J. Trump — escaped an assassin’s bullet by less than an inch,” Vance added. “Our House majority leader — Steven Scalise — came within seconds of death by an assassin himself. Now, the most influential conservative activist in generations — our friend Charlie — has been murdered.”

Vance next asserted that the violence against the right is not occurring in a vacuum.

The alleged Kirk shooter reportedly had inscribed one of his bullets, “hey fascist, catch.” Some Democrats and left-wing media outlets regularly refer to Trump and his supporters as fascists.

One of the bullet casings said “hey fascist, catch.” This is what happens when the media and Democrats label people fascists for having differing views. The media incited this. They have blood on their hands. pic.twitter.com/zZS7vd0nU0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

“Something has gone very wrong with a lunatic fringe, a minority, but a growing and powerful minority, on the far left,” Vance said.

“There is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers, who argue that Charlie Kirk, a loving husband and father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words with which they disagree,” the vice president contended.

Insane. JB Pritzker is still on live television inciting violence against Trump supporters. Except now he’s comparing the U.S. to Nazi Germany. “It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and step out into the streets.”

pic.twitter.com/AFt8Wx5Gvb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2025

Vance pointed to George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation as examples of funders of hateful rhetoric.

The New York Post noted that The Nation is the outlet to which Vance was referring.

That outlet published an article on Friday that referred to Kirk as a “Christian nationalist” whose death deserves no mourning because he “preached hate, bigotry, and division.”

The Nation published another article that same day entitled “How to Canonize a White Supremacist.”

Following “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Vance posted on social media, “If we want to stop political violence like what happened to Charlie Kirk, we have to be honest about the people who are celebrating it and the people who are financing it.”

