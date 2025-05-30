Share
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a media briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a media briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Stephen Miller's Simple Solution After Illegal Immigrant Killed Woman While Driving 90 MPH: 'The Entire Family Will Be Deported'

 By Samantha Chang  May 30, 2025 at 5:18am
Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, offered a simple solution after an illegal alien from Colombia killed a 24-year-old American woman while driving 90 miles an hour — without a license — in Colorado last July.

“The entire family will be deported,” Miller announced Thursday on X.

The 16-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The minor, who was convicted of reckless driving resulting in death was arrested along with his family who are also illegal aliens,” ICE said.

The previous week, the minor was sentenced to probation and community service for killing 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver after speeding at 90 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone without a driver’s license.

The case ignited widespread public outrage over our warped criminal justice system, which allows an illegal alien to escape jail time despite killing an American citizen.

Is Trump succeeding in his fight against illegal immigration?

Sadly, there are countless instances where illegal aliens have murdered Americans and were still not deported.

The absurd layers of lawbreaking involved in many of these cases are so egregious they almost sound fictional.

Democrats and their legacy media comrades who advocate for illegal immigration are responsible for the senseless deaths of countless Americans who are killed by foreign invaders.

Anyone who sneaks into the country illegally has broken federal laws and should be deported.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it state that the United States is required to serve as a mass dumping for unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

And American taxpayers should not be obligated to feed and house tens of millions of third-world migrants for the rest of their lives simply because unpatriotic leftists demand this.

There’s nothing compassionate about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by foreign nationals who drain public resources, commit crimes against Americans, and erode social cohesion.

Allowing this travesty to continue unabated is akin to national suicide.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
