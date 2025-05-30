Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, offered a simple solution after an illegal alien from Colombia killed a 24-year-old American woman while driving 90 miles an hour — without a license — in Colorado last July.

“The entire family will be deported,” Miller announced Thursday on X.

The entire family will be deported. https://t.co/IjJUzU7w9g — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 29, 2025

The 16-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The minor, who was convicted of reckless driving resulting in death was arrested along with his family who are also illegal aliens,” ICE said.

The previous week, the minor was sentenced to probation and community service for killing 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver after speeding at 90 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone without a driver’s license.

The case ignited widespread public outrage over our warped criminal justice system, which allows an illegal alien to escape jail time despite killing an American citizen.

Sadly, there are countless instances where illegal aliens have murdered Americans and were still not deported.

The absurd layers of lawbreaking involved in many of these cases are so egregious they almost sound fictional.

4 time deported illegal alien who borrowed his brothers truck and drove drunk killing the mother and her son. Boulder judge released him 4 days earlier for drunk driving. https://t.co/7EjlWASovW — Ariesangel1329 (@Ariesangel13290) September 21, 2024

Colorado has a serious problem with their judges pic.twitter.com/oLXHp0Mogf — Dallas Asst Border Czar (@DallasKing2022) May 29, 2025

“Ortega-Anguiano, 43, was driving drunk, high, & speeding at nearly 100mph on the 405 freeway in Orange County, when he crashed into a car being driven by 19-year-olds Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin, killing them both as they burned alive” https://t.co/0jjqWIxGpB #FoxNews — JBONTHEROCKS (@mitzvah88) April 23, 2025

Democrats and their legacy media comrades who advocate for illegal immigration are responsible for the senseless deaths of countless Americans who are killed by foreign invaders.

Anyone who sneaks into the country illegally has broken federal laws and should be deported.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it state that the United States is required to serve as a mass dumping for unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

And American taxpayers should not be obligated to feed and house tens of millions of third-world migrants for the rest of their lives simply because unpatriotic leftists demand this.

There’s nothing compassionate about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by foreign nationals who drain public resources, commit crimes against Americans, and erode social cohesion.

Allowing this travesty to continue unabated is akin to national suicide.

