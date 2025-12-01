Stephen Miller's Wife Enters Attack Mode, Confronts CNN Host for Dangerous 'Nazi' Comments

Conservative podcaster Katie Miller called out “CNN NewsNight” host Abby Phillip on Friday, saying she allowed a guest to call her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, a “white nationalist.”

The Millers were forced to move from their home in Arlington, Virginia, after a campaign of targeted harassment which included written messages such as “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” “no white nationalism,” and “trans rights are human rights” on public sidewalks near his residence. In addition, flyers listing his home address were posted.

After former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers tried to make an issue of Nick Fuentes being interviewed by Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, Katie Miller, a former Trump administration official, fired back.

“Are you okay with Nick Fuentes?” Sellers asked Miller, who responded, “Here we go. I’m a Jew. Do you want to go there? And let’s say this –”

“Yes, I just asked the question. It was ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Are you okay with Nick Fuentes?” Sellers pressed, with Miller responding, “If Nick Fuentes wants to be able to speak freely in our country, he has every right to do so. Do I agree with his views? … Absolutely not.”

After some additional back and forth with Phillip getting involved, Miller turned to Phillip.

Abby Phillip will HAPPILY host demented people like Welch and AGREE with everything they say. The MOMENT @KatieMiller pushed back on Phillips for her obvious bias, she LOST HER MIND. It’s beyond reality to expect the Comrade News Network pundits to show any kind of equal… https://t.co/4rmWfS2lui pic.twitter.com/R11n1lF54h — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 29, 2025

“You host people on your show all the time who call my husband and myself a Nazi,” Miller told Phillip, triggering another round of back and forth.

“That is a different thing, by the way, that –,” Phillip said before Miller cut in.

“Excuse me, you have [left-leaning podcast host and former reality TV star] Jennifer Welch on your show very often and you’ve never pushed back as she has called my husband a white nationalist,” Miller pointed out.

After additional exchanges, including conservative panelist Scott Jennings and Miller describing Fuentes’s views as “hateful,” Miller pressed her point.

“Let’s go back one more time,” Miller said. “Nick Fuentes can espouse an opinion on Tucker’s show and he didn’t push back, the same way you didn’t push back when someone called someone in my family a Nazi.”

