Stephen Miller's Wife Responds After Leftists Try to Intimidate Them in Their Own Neighborhood

Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, issued a rebuke to leftists who were trying to intimidate her family over the weekend.

Corey Inganamort of Townhall posted a video to the social media platform X Sunday afternoon, showing a woman writing “Miller is preying on families” in multicolored chalk on a sidewalk.

She was joined by several others who were writing politically charged messages only a few blocks from the Millers’ residence.

“Just four days after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, @arlingtondems are ‘chalking’ messages of hate towards @StephenM and @KatieMiller just blocks away from their home. I asked them to explain ‘Miller is preying on families’ and all were too cowardly to respond,” he wrote.

When Inganamort asked the woman if she thought this was “appropriate rhetoric” given the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, she whispered, “yeah.”

“Oh shut up,” she continued, before blaspheming. “If you’re insane, anything can incite you.”

At one point, another woman from the large group came over and said, “I think this might be harassment. Back off, I feel threatened by you! You are threatening women. You’re a tall man, and you’re threatening us, and we feel unsafe.”

Inganamort posted photos of other chalk messages that included mockery of Miller’s wife and several far-left talking points.

Katie Miller responded with a video of her washing the messages away, and a post that read: “To the ‘Tolerant Left’ who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie.”

To the “Tolerant Left” who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie. pic.twitter.com/zPc6jIRf1A — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) September 14, 2025

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck by a rooftop assassin during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Federal authorities currently have a suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, in custody.

The conservative commentator was later posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

Kirk’s memorial service is scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale — home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

