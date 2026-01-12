Stephen A Smith Caller Says Trump Voters Are Mental, Smith Then Reminded Him of the Left's Insane Trans Policy

SiriusXM host Stephen A. Smith cut off a caller on “Straight Shooter with Stephen A” Wednesday after he said “there’s mental illness in some of these people” who support President Donald Trump.

Prominent left-wing individuals have claimed Trump supporters are cult members or mentally unwell. When the caller made the claim on Smith’s show that “some” of them were mentally ill, the host immediately responded, “Not all of them,” and cut him off to list examples of where he believed the left had veered into insanity.

“Time out… You don’t get to do that,” Smith said. “Don’t talk to me about mental illness on the side of the right, but you had people talking about transgender without parental consent, and men transitioning to women and playing in women’s sports and thinking that that was okay, and that people could be incarcerated and they could have sex changes and stuff like that.”

Only two House Democrats voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in January 2025 — which would have prevented biological males from competing in female sports — as it passed 218-206. Senate Democrats blocked the act in March 2025, with 45 voting to defeat a cloture vote on the bill.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris detailed how she worked “behind the scenes” to provide prisoners access to sex change operations at taxpayer expense during a 2019 news conference. She also pushed for providing the operations to self-proclaimed transgender illegal immigrants at taxpayer expense in a 2019 questionnaire from the American Civil Liberties Union during her 2020 presidential campaign that CNN resurfaced.

“You don’t get to sit up there and just point to the right about that and not act like there wasn’t craziness on the left, too… I’m a fiscal conservative with my money. I’m liberal with everything else,” Smith added. “And I’m still appalled by how far left the left has leaned. It’s disgraceful. No common sense. And, oh, by the way, when you talk about woke culture and cancel culture, don’t come to me with the Republicans. It wasn’t the Republicans that were trying to get people fired for pronouncing the wrong pronoun. That was the left.”

