Stephen A. Smith 'Emphatically' Smacks Down Democrats' 'Gender' Excuse for Kamala's Election Loss

SiriusXM host Stephen A. Smith rejected Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn’s assertion that gender likely played a role in former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss during a Wednesday episode of “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.”

Harris lost all seven swing states and the national popular vote to President Donald Trump after launching her campaign when former President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed her on July 21, 2024.

After Clyburn suggested on Smith’s show that voters may have been unable to look past Harris’ gender, the SiriusXM host said he strongly disagreed.

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith *PUSHES BACK HARD* on Jim Clyburn’s excuse for Kamala Harris’ loss🚨 CLYBURN: “Maybe they couldn’t get beyond gender …” SMITH: “I emphatically disagree.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/TLi2T1as6b — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 18, 2025

“I emphatically disagree with what you just alluded to in terms of it might be gender driven. I think about Hillary Rodham Clinton getting 2.9 million votes more than Trump in 2016,” Smith said.

“I think about Kamala Harris getting nearly 75 million votes, the largest for a Democrat in history.”

Harris actually received fewer votes than former President Joe Biden garnered in 2020.

“I think about governors in New York, governor-elects in Jersey, and recently Virginia. I think about former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was considered one of the most influential figures in our nation’s history,” Smith added.

“I think about all of these things and I say those things don’t hint towards a gender-driven agenda where it’s, ‘Okay, because she’s a female, I’m not going to vote for her.’ Because I think if that was the case, Kamala Harris wouldn’t have been immediately inserted even though she had only 107 days to win the election.”

Moreover, Smith expressed his disagreement with former first lady Michelle Obama, who said America is not “ready” for a female president on “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” Nov. 14.

“I think we’re very ready as a country to elect a woman, because I think women, by and large, are smarter, more composed, more disciplined than the men have proven to be,” Smith said.

Comedian Jon Stewart also told Harris on “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart” Oct. 30 that he disagreed with her assertion that she lost due to the brevity of her campaign.

“I do believe one of the biggest factors that was at play in the 107 days — we just didn’t have enough time,” Harris said. “We didn’t have enough time.”

“Or was it too much time? I mean, if you had done the election after 60 days, I think you win, honestly,” Stewart replied.

“There seemed like a stagnation point. And then if you look at the lines … what would have changed?”

The New York Times’ polling showed Harris’ largest leads over Trump were during the middle of her campaign. The race subsequently tightened toward the end.

