Stephen A. Smith Loses It On Caller Who Says Biden Didn't Open Borders

The Biden administration reportedly presided over the highest level of net migration in American history after rapidly unwinding President Donald Trump’s policies to restrict illegal immigration. Smith and the caller clashed on the show over whether the Biden administration’s border policy was lax.

“I just don’t remember a point in time when Biden allowed open borders,” the caller said.

“Yeah, he did. Stop that. Stop that. No, no, no, no, no. You ain’t calling up on this show with that. We saw the border crisis,” Smith said. “We saw the borders being flooded … It’s undeniable. Millions of people came into this country. They walked through the border. Stop that … Don’t call me with that BS.”

The caller claimed the Biden administration attempted to control the border and suggested Smith was engaging in “hyperbole.” Smith disagreed.

“They tried to course-correct in the end. But for a vast majority of time, they had open borders and they were telling us there was no border crisis when there was a border crisis,” Smith said. “That is a lie. Now, they did try to course-correct it later on in the presidency. But it doesn’t negate the fact that it was after millions crossed the border! It’s undeniable!”

Biden did not unveil an executive order restricting the number of illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border until June 2024.

As the caller attempted to push back on Smith, the host cut him off to ask him if he believed any nation should allow millions of illegal immigrants to enter. The caller declined to answer and said he could only speak about America, prompting Smith to lose his temper.

“I asked you a question … Whoa! Whoa!” Smith shouted. “I asked you a question! Do you believe in America, fine, that people should be walking across the border illegally? Yes or no?”

“Stephen A., I have served this country for 20 years, eight months and six days. I am a retired Army vet, okay?” the caller said.

Smith told the caller he was going to hang up on him for not answering his query, but gave him one more opportunity to answer.

“I respect your service but you’re not going to call up here and not answer my question. You don’t get to do my show,” Smith said. “Answer my question first! Do you believe it’s okay for people to illegally walk across the border into the United States of America undocumented? Yes or no?”

The caller ultimately answered that he was not okay with illegal immigration. Smith accused him of trying to take over his show by talking about what he wanted to instead of answering his question.

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