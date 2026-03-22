Stephen A. Smith Stunned When Kevin Kiley Tells Him California Bans Voter ID Requirements

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1174 in September 2024, barring local governments from mandating voters present identification. Kiley highlighted the issue when Smith asked on his show whether he supported the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

“I’m for it … I think the fact that we don’t have voter ID in places like California is extremely unusual in democracies across the globe … I think we should just have it … It shouldn’t be a big, controversial issue,” Kiley said.

Smith asked Kiley to explain California’s voter ID rules.

“California does not have voter ID. You don’t need to present it to register. You don’t need to present it to vote,” Kiley said. “As a matter of fact, the state passed a law forbidding voter ID.”

“What!? When did that happen!?” Smith shouted. Kiley noted that it was a relatively recent development and provided context on it.

Smith suggested the California law provided ammunition for Republicans to champion the SAVE Act.

“I can’t believe it,” the host said. “I didn’t even know that, sir, I’m embarrassed to admit.”

Smith also asserted it was “ridiculous” not to require identification to vote in elections during a March 10 interview on “Hang Out with Sean Hannity.”

Moreover, President Donald Trump wrote in a March 8 Truth Social post that he would not sign any legislation until the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would mandate documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration and require photo identification for federal elections. It would also direct states to verify citizenship and remove non-citizens from federal voter rolls.

Furthermore, Kiley announced on March 6 that he would run as an independent after previously serving as a Republican in a last-ditch effort to rescue his long-shot candidacy.

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