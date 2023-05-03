Stephen Strang: President Trump's Indictment Brings Spiritual Challenges, But 45 Will Survive

There’s no question that we’re living in an upside-down world where good is called evil and evil is called good.

The woke agenda continues to push against Christian and conservative voices who won’t stand for the indoctrination of children, the removal of God from our society or for a socialist government. We’re seeing history in the making in this upside-down world.

Just take a look at the indictment of President Donald Trump. No former president has ever had to go through this kind of mockery, and it is setting up a dangerous precedent that could affect future leaders.

I believe Donald Trump was set in place by God to lead our nation, which I discuss in my book “God and Donald Trump,” and our country was better because of his presidency.

Is it possible God has a plan for this nation? Is it possible He has a plan for His people? I’ve tried to make the case that Trump won the evangelical vote by the largest margin in history. I haven’t tried to analyze his spiritual condition — only God knows the heart. Yet I’ve been told that the way of salvation has been explained to him, and if he believes in his heart that Jesus Christ is risen and the only begotten Son of God, then he is a born-again Christian.

The very best thing I can do now is pray for the safety and success of Donald Trump and hope that millions will join me.

Despite the challenges that we face, I believe it is important to understand how God uses them for our good. There are many types of challenges in life, but here are three especially important ones during this time:

Some hardships are a result of this fallen, upside-down world. When the Antichrist comes and terrible things begin to happen, there’s not much we can do except persevere and rely on the Holy Spirit to guide us. Much of the craziness we see in the world today is due to the fact we are nearing the end times.

Some challenges are tests from God. The Apostle Peter knew adversity could be a good thing. He wrote that you may have to “suffer various trials, in order that the genuineness of your faith, which is more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tried by fire, may be found to result in praise, glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.”

Some trials, however, are a result of our own bad decisions or our fallen, sinful nature. Going through a horrible divorce may be a trial brought on by a choice to marry the wrong person. Being fired may be a terrible trial, but you may have brought it on yourself by not being a reliable employee. If you’ve let bad habits and addictions control your life, changing your behavior can sure feel like a trial. But these are all hardships of our own making.

When you’re living in the power of the Holy Spirit, you’re not facing life on your own. You’re not limited to what you can accomplish in your own strength. No matter what kind of trial you may be going through — whether it’s a financial, relational or health crisis, or even something else — you can tap into His strength to keep pressing forward until you see victory.

At the same time, many good things come to you when you serve God and live by His Spirit: joy, health, purpose, forgiveness and miracles, just to name a few. But the Spirit-led life is filled not only with peaks but also valleys, and there are many powerful, Spirit-filled Christians who persevered despite having to endure terrible circumstances.

I personally believe Donald Trump is being led by the Spirit and will survive this as he has nearly everything thrown his way by the woke crowd. Join me in praying for this.

I’ve written about this in my new book, “Spirit-Led Living in an Upside-Down World,” which releases May 16. I go more in-depth in the book.

