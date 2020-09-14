Steve Baldwin: Here's a Handy Guide to Biden and Harris' Despicable Rioting Comments

One of the most important issues this election is law and order and whether our leaders will restore order to our cities, allow the police to do the job they were trained to do and punish those who assault people and destroy property.

Various polls indicate this is one of the biggest issues for the Republican base as well as for many independent voters and moderate Democrats. And this is why Joe Biden has abruptly pivoted from first pandering to his leftist anti-police base to now pretending he’s for law and order.

Biden even made the absurd claim that Trump is to blame for all the urban violence in America. This is an astounding allegation, even by Biden standards, but the left and its media allies are hoping that if they lie enough about this, some low-information voters will be persuaded to vote for Biden.

That being the case, it is important to list the many indicators that a Biden-Harris government will be influenced and controlled by the leftist ideologues who support the thugs destroying our cities, looting our businesses and randomly killing people since the rioting began six months ago.

In the last two months, Democratic mayors and city councils have defunded the police in over a dozen cities with more coming. Trump has condemned these actions but Biden has been silent on this.

Indeed, all of these liberal mayors are Biden supporters and almost all of them have refused offers of assistance from Trump such as sending in the National Guard.

Every major police union and association in America that has endorsed in this race has endorsed Trump, not Biden. They know the difference.

The “Unity Task Force” composed of both the Biden and Sanders wings of the Democratic Party, issued a document calling for “reimagining” the police, claiming our crime-infested large cities are “overpoliced,” alleging that “millions of people in our country have good reason to fear they may lose their lives in a routine traffic stop” and calling for abolishing cash bail and banning the police from wearing all military-type gear.

The document also calls for banning “racial profiling” in criminal apprehensions, as if that actually occurs in big-city police departments dominated by minorities. These are all concepts and code words used by the far-left BLM crowd for stripping police of the necessary tools to combat crime.

This document was produced by many of the same people running Biden’s campaign today and, of course, Biden has accepted this policy document as his own agenda in return for support from the far left.

Biden himself said that police funding should “absolutely” be redirected, which cannot mean anything else but a loss of funds, but his handlers and the so-called “fact-check” groups are busy trying to spin this statement as meaning something else. Right.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, said about protests: “Everyone beware. They’re not gonna stop before election day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after election day … They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”

This was before she was Biden’s running mate, but that’s all the more reason to believe this is her real position. And that statement certainly didn’t scare Biden away from electing her as his running mate.

More than a dozen Biden campaign staffers have contributed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bails out violent protestors arrested for destroying property and looting, including an accused murderer and a convicted sex offender.

Kamala Harris herself has urged people to contribute to this same fund.

Biden has spoken favorably about violent riots in the past.

On Aug. 9, he tweeted, “It’s been six years since Michael Brown’s life was taken in Ferguson – reigniting a movement.”

It’s been six years since Michael Brown’s life was taken in Ferguson — reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 9, 2020

But Brown was a thug who had just finished shoplifting and was shot after assaulting a policeman and reaching for a gun. Even the Obama DOJ exonerated the cop. The Brown incident was not an unjustified police shooting as Biden claims, but instead was about a policeman following standard procedure.

Nonetheless, Biden apparently believes the phony Michael Brown narrative promoted by the anti-police movement that it was all about race (untrue) and that Brown was unjustifiably shot while holding up his hands up (also determined to be false).

Key staffers of both the Biden and Harris presidential campaigns have been involved with the Ford Foundation, which has donated millions to groups seeking to “defund the police.”

The Democratic Party convention met for four nights and never mentioned the ongoing looting and destruction in cities across America, let alone condemn it. Biden, as the party’s nominee, exerts great influence over the convention agenda and so it’s clear the Biden team wanted the convention to ignore the most urgent issue of the day.

In Biden’s recent “anti-violence” speech, he laid most of the blame on the right, claiming the real instigators are “right-wing militias, white supremacists, vigilantes – who infiltrate protests carrying weapons of war.” But that’s just not reality. The overwhelming majority of the violence Americans are witnessing on the nightly news involves leftist protesters like members of antifa.

The few “right-wing” people who have dared to engage the thugs were local citizens trying to protect their neighborhoods or businesses. This is typical Biden spin in which he tries to reach out to moderates on one hand by condemning violence but also tries to appease the far left by blaming the violence on a few brave local defenders. This is despicable.

Neither Biden or Harris has condemned BLM or antifa by name. If it were the KKK destroying thousands of business and attacking cops, would they have called them out by name? You bet. But neither one will call out BLM or antifa because they don’t want to offend their own radical base.

Biden not only has refused to condemn BLM and antifa for the violence but has also praised the protests as a “wake up call for our nation” and has slammed Trump for allowing federal police to use tear gas on the rioters.

Biden spent eight years as vice president to perhaps the most anti-law enforcement president in American history.

Over and over again, the Obama DOJ went after police departments all over the country based on the far-left assumption that all cops were racists and that every single shooting incident involving a minority justified a massive civil rights investigation.

Over and over again, their assumptions proved wrong. If anyone really thinks that Biden has suddenly converted to a pro-law and order candidate, they are simply not paying attention to his history or even to his actions in the last six months.

