Steve Baldwin: The Real Agenda of Black Lives Matter

The death of George Floyd has unleashed a culture war that reveals just how successful the left has been in propagandizing Americans about our supposedly racist country. With the complicity of the media, the socialist left is feeding disinformation to Americans that has little resemblance to reality.

When one tries to counter this propaganda barrage, as I have, the liberals go into a tizzy and, in fact, attempt to censor all criticism of Black Lives Matter. Apparently, the First Amendment doesn’t apply to conservatives, and Big Tech entities such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, etc. — all led by liberals — are censoring posts and videos that expose BLM’s radical anti-American agenda.

YouTube, for example, has censored segments of Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News that simply reported on BLM’s actions in Seattle.

But the BLM Brown Shirts don’t limit themselves to censoring those they detest; they pressure advertisers to stop sponsoring shows they deem racist and schools to fire teachers and principals for not sufficiently supporting BLM violent actions. Even store owners have been told by BLM thugs to pay them to avoid being looted.

These are the actions of people who don’t believe in freedom and don’t support our Constitution. If you want to know how the far left will govern the USA should they ever come to power — well, now you know.

TRENDING: Regis Philbin Dead at Age 88

Even a few posts I made on a community website in San Diego sparked protests that led to attempts to censor them. I was attacked by liberals as “hateful” for simply quoting BLM leaders. Many tried to claim I was making things up.

However, in the last few weeks, reams of information about who BLM leaders are and what they stand for has come to light — and it’s not pretty.

Of course, Floyd’s death appears to have been a horrible abuse of police power, but it has become increasingly clear that BLM is using Floyd’s death to advance an agenda that will essentially destroy what has made America great. And they are very open about this agenda, which is about turning America into a socialist police state.

What BLM will not discuss are rational reforms to improve race relations or the criminal justice system. For example, one item crying out for reform is police union contracts that making it difficult for city officials to fire bad cops who violate standard policies.

Do you think Americans are finally waking up to the truth about this Marxist organization? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 79% (1020 Votes) 21% (264 Votes)

The dirty little secret is that neatly every cop who shoots someone unjustly has a long record of abuses in his file, but police unions prevented them from being fired. The cop who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, for example, had 16 prior infractions in his file.

However, the liberals in charge of the big cities will not embrace this common-sense reform because police unions are large donors to their campaigns. If anything should be protested, it should be this cozy relationship, but BLM leaders won’t even mention this as it doesn’t fit into its revolutionary agenda.

There is not a shred of evidence that police abuses are on the rise; in fact, it’s the opposite, as FBI and Justice Department crime statistics show.

Not only are unjustified police shootings of blacks extremely rare, but the only escalating trend regarding interracial crime is exactly the opposite of what the establishment media are telling us: black-on-white crime as documented by the Bureau of Justice Statistics. If America were dominated by racists, those guilty of interracial crime would be disproportionately white, but the opposite appears to be true.

There’s not even evidence that the Floyd case itself was racially motivated; half of the four officers arrested are minorities and they only apprehended Floyd because a police dispatcher directed them to arrest a suspect described as a black man.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee: BLM Protests Are Just Political Theater Filled with Pre-Scripted Propaganda

Nor is there any evidence that America is “systematically racist,” since there haven’t been any racist laws on the books for at least a half century. Thanks to Republicans, the Jim Crow segregation laws enacted and protected by the Democrats for 80 years were finally dismantled in the 1960s. Indeed, how can America be systemically racist when the majority of white voters voted twice to elect Barack Obama as president twice?

While there is clearly a gap between blacks and whites in average income, black Americans have a high standard of living compared to the rest of the world and even those regarded as poor are better off than the average person elsewhere in the world. Black economist Walter Williams says that “if one totaled up the earnings and spending of black Americans and considered us as a separate nation with our own gross domestic product, we would rank well within the top 20 richest nations.”

So who are the founders and leaders of BLM? Shouldn’t we know that?

It’s not a secret even though the mainstream media is doing everything possible to avoid this topic. Indeed, BLM leaders from all over the country have openly stated that their real agenda is the destruction of America, the free enterprise system and our democratic institutions.

One BLM founder says they are “trained Marxists.” The group’s official site is full of fringe positions such as attacking the traditional family unit. Another BLM leader declared on Fox News that if America “doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system.”

And, as they have for four years, they openly call for the murder of police.

Martin Luther King’s vision was for a largely colorblind society, but BLM leaders have issued racial separatist positions that are basically the definition of racism. BLM also calls for open borders, so they do not even endorse the concept of citizenship.

In France, BLM is openly anti-Semitic, but it hates Jews in America as well. Its calls not only for abolishing all police but also for abolishing prisons, which would led to an unprecedented crime wave in the U.S.

Economically, BLM seeks to abolish capitalism and endorses communism. As previously mentioned, BLM co-founder Alicia Garza is a hard core Marxist with a background the media is desperately trying to hide.

However, in order to remake America into its socialist utopia, BLM has to destroy our past and all memory of our past. That is why protesters are destroying statues all over the country that have nothing to do with slavery. Their targets have included abolitionist leaders, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant (who defeated the South in the Civil War), and Christian leaders like Father Junipero Serra.

Ignorant BLM activists even defaced a memorial honoring a black regiment that fought for the North in the Civil War.

This is what the communists did in Vietnam, Cambodia, Cuba and the U.S.S.R. when they came to power: They erased everything historical, as they don’t want the past interfering with their effort to remake society and create their police state “utopia.” It is what the left now calls “cancel culture.” It makes sense when you understand the agenda.

These statements by BLM leaders expose them as bigots and brown shirts, and if you want to know what their vision of governing is, all you have to do is look at how they managed CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone created by protesters in downtown Seattle. In just two weeks, there were 4 shootings, with two people dead.

There have also been assaults, rapes, robberies and so many other crimes that even the far-left kooks who run the Seattle City Council finally had to clear them out. What happened in CHAZ is a microcosm of how these thugs will govern America if they ever have their way.

The top agenda item right now for BLM is to abolish or severely slash police budgets, which is why mainstream news outfits are focused on this issue. Clearly, this is not a rational solution; in fact, it will make matters much worse.

Slashing half or even a quarter of a police budget will, of course, result in a police department’s inability to respond to all of the calls they get for help every day. Already, pro-BLM politicians have cut the New York City police budget by a billion dollars; other cities are set to follow suit.

Soon these cities will become ungovernable as they become magnets for criminals. Businesses will flee, the productive will leave, and large sections of the city will end up like Detroit: full of empty structures and war zones controlled by drug gangs.

But again, that’s what BLM wants, because chaos and lawlessness give them opportunities to promulgate their phony narratives and exercise power.

Clearly, BLM is racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-American. It is cynically using the death of George Floyd to move the country one step closer to the Marxist paradise its leaders seek. If that happens, prepare yourself for mass imprisonments, the abolishment of our First and Second Amendment rights, and the establishment of a police state that will tell you what to think and how to live.

If you are a Black Lives Matter follower, its time to quit this hateful cult and start thinking for yourself.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

CORRECTION, July 24, 2020: A previous version of this Op-Ed stated that George Floyd was shot by police. We have corrected that obviously erroneous statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.