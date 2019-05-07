SECTIONS
Steve Bannon Labels Monday ‘the Most Important Day of Trump’s Presidency’

By Jack Davis
Published May 7, 2019 at 12:07pm
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Monday praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the “economic war” between the U.S. and China and supported Trump’s new threats of increased tariffs on products coming from China.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted his intention to raise tariffs on products from China.

On Monday, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed that the tariffs would be imposed on Friday due to China’s refusal to honor trade commitments, Politico reported.

During his appearance on the Fox Business show “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Bannon said Trump was setting the right course.

“I happen to think today was the most important day of Donald Trump’s presidency,” Bannon said.

Bannon noted that Trump has been under significant pressure to cave in to China on trade talks.

“This is the man we elected, period. This is a great president,” Dobbs said.

“Listen, he’s president of the United States because of the rejection of working-class people and middle-class people” and “the managed decline of our country at the hands of people like Hillary Clinton,” Bannon said.

“These globalists and elitists were very comfortable with the managed decline, particularly vis-a-vis the rise of China. And Donald Trump confronted that, particularly in the upper Midwest. This is the reason he won states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Bannon said Trump comprehends the issue better than the so-called experts. “I think Trump understands tariffs are more than taxes. They are about self-empowerment of the working class.”

Bannon said previous administrations would allow China to fall short of its commitments, saying, “The jobs went to China, and the opioids came in.”

“Trump said, ‘I am not going to do this. You’re not going to come back and re-trade us. I am going to hit you with the tariffs,’” he said. “I think this is a very big week in American economic history.”

Bannon said few understand the scale of the conflict between the U.S. and China.

“This is an economic war. We’re going to have fundamental, structural change in the state capitalism that China has,” Bannon said. “We are going to get changes on force technology transfers, subsidies state own industries, intellectual properties.”

Bannon acknowledged that many on Wall Street claim Trump’s tactics will harm the economy but dismissed criticism as fear-mongering.

“It’s all the fear project, just like in Brexit,” he said. “That if you don’t actually get a deal that’s just about buying more soybeans, you’re going to have a collapse of the stock market and economic catastrophe. President Trump has stood up against that.”

Bannon called critics of Trump’s tariff policy the Chinese Communist Party’s “supporters on Wall Street and their supporters in corporate America.” Bannon said they “should be ashamed of themselves for the pressure they put on the president of the United States.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







