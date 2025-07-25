Steve Bannon Nukes PBS's Credibility in NSFW Salvo — Right on PBS: 'Scumbags'

Conservative lightning rod Steve Bannon has been out of the Navy for decades, but when he gets going, he can make a sailor blush — and conservatives cheer.

In a months-old interview published to YouTube on Wednesday, Bannon unleashed a fiery, not-safe-for-work response when asked by a PBS producer about President Donald Trump castigating judges who insert themselves into political questions when it comes to dealing with illegal immigrants.

And he turned the tables on his interviewer in the process.

Check out part of the “Frontline” interview here:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some may find offensive:

Steve Bannon sat down with PBS and addressed this issue of federal judges trying to block immigration enforcement. He didn’t pull any punches. And he called out PBS and the interviewer with some choice language: pic.twitter.com/MPsxPoKiRI — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) July 25, 2025



“Was there any complaint from PBS, or was there any complaint by the Democrats on the rhetoric used against the judges when the Roe v. Wade decision came out, and they had to have police protection at their houses?” Bannon asked.

“I don’t remember anything about the rhetoric being too high. You guys are so f***ing phony on the face of it. This is why we’re defeating the left.

“The American people, as they see this, they go, “These guys are a bunch of f***ing lying scumbags,” which you are a bunch of lying f***ing scumbags. You terrorize – you tried to terrorize Supreme Court justices over a decision that didn’t go your way.”

Bannon was referring to the hysteria on the left that surrounded the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationally — and warped American politics and culture for the next half-century.

In the runup to the decision, which was the subject of an unprecedented leak in the court, the homes of conservative justices were the scene of protests, in violation of federal law that the Biden administration did nothing to enforce.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the target of a grisly assassination attempt.

In 2020, now-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued thinly veiled threats to Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Considering the recent events involving PBS, which lost its federal funding for at least two fiscal years, thanks to a vote last week in the U.S. Senate by Republicans disgusted with the rampant leftist bias of the nation’s public broadcasters, those words could easily be seen as a comment from today.

But the “Frontline” interview was conducted in April by writer/producer Mike Wiser, according to the show’s introduction on its YouTube channel. (There was no explanation of why it was not published until now.)

At the time, the Trump White House was locked in a very public war of words with U.S. District Judge James Boasberg over the Trump administration’s authority to remove illegal aliens.

In March, Trump had written on the social media platform Truth Social that Boasberg deserved to be impeached (in addition to calling him a “Radical Left lunatic Judge.”)

No matter when Bannon’s words were spoken, though, many of the responses on social media showed how deeply they resonated among conservatives. The biases of PBS and its cousin, NPR, are simply too well established as facts of American life

BEAUTIFUL! — TikTok is Malware (@FloridaUnemplo1) July 25, 2025

Bannon’s exactly right: they’re all gutless cowards. That they’ve felt so confident hiding behind the corrupt powers that be (“the system”) is deeply troubling. — Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) July 25, 2025

Listening to a journalist lecture on rhetoric is insulting. They pushed the most consequential lies in our history, and they want to quibble over language? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 25, 2025

Bannon has filled many roles in his career, from Navy lieutenant at the Pentagon, to investment banker, to CEO of President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

He served four months in prison for refusing to appear before Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked committee “investigating” the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

And he’s still one of the nation’s most caustic conservative commentators — and most relevant.

His blast at PBS proved why.

