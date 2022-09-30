Steve Bannon Predicts Long-Time Dem May Switch Parties in 2024 to Stay in Majority

Days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for being a champion of bipartisanship, commentator Steve Bannon said there is something more at work.

On Monday, Sinema spoke at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville and was introduced by McConnell as the “most effective first-term senator” he has seen during his time in the Senate, according to The Washington Post.

Bannon on Thursday offered his commentary, which presupposes that November’s elections will give control of the Senate to the Republican Party. The Senate is currently split 50-50, but Democrats are the majority party because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaker.

“Senator Sinema is looking downrange at the ‘24 cycle when the Republicans will only increase the majority they win in the Senate in ‘22 …the ‘24 cycle is that strong — watch her switch parties or go ‘independent’ and caucus with the Majority,” Bannon posted on GETTR.

Bannon referenced a report by The Hill that said McConnell was “cozying up to” Sinema.

The comment referenced McConnell’s introduction of Sinema, in which the Kentucky Republican said, “She is, today, what we have too few of in the Democratic Party: a genuine moderate and a dealmaker.”

Sinema spoke highly of McConnell on his home turf.

“Despite our apparent differences, Sen. McConnell and I have forged a friendship, one that is rooted in our commonalities, including our pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution,” she said.

She also made an enigmatic comment about the majority.

“As you all know, control changes between the House and the Senate every couple of years. It’s likely to change again in just a few weeks” Sinema said.

The comment drew a snarky tweet from Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

I mean you could be out there helping our candidates @SenatorSinema But my sense is that you would actually prefer the Dems lose control of the Senate and House. https://t.co/Okwg1lyZUT — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 26, 2022

Sinema then called her view about abolishing the filibuster “incredibly unpopular.”

Sinema said she would toughen Senate rules to force more issues to need 60 votes for passage.

“It would make it harder for us to confirm judges. And it would make it harder for us to confirm executive appointments in each administration,” she said, but it would also create “more of that middle ground in all parts of our governance.”

Filibuster-bashing “represents solely the short-term angst of not getting what you want. And those of you who are parents in the room know that the best thing you can do for your child is not [to] give them everything they want,” she said.

In the report by The Hill, Senate Republican Whip John Thune said McConnell appreciated Sinema standing against efforts to weaken the filibuster.

“He, being an institutionalist, respects the fact that she stood tall for the institution,” the South Dakota Republican said.

“We’ve all made various attempts and runs at getting her to join our caucus. I think she’s comfortable where she is,” he said.

