Share
News

Steve Bannon Released from Prison a Week Before Election, Immediately Gets Back to Work

 By Randy DeSoto  October 29, 2024 at 12:29pm
Share

Conservative commentator Steve Bannon got right back to work after being released from federal prison early Tuesday morning, just one week before the Nov. 5 election.

Bannon served four months after being convicted of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee, established by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Bannon — who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign CEO and in the Trump White House — called himself a “political prisoner” before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institute at Danbury, Connecticut, in July, The Associated Press reported.

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said at the time, adding, “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. If this is what it takes to stand up to the corrupt, criminal [Department of Justice]. If this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.”

On Tuesday’s “War Room” on Real America’s Voice network, Bannon asserted, “Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison. She sent me to a federal prison as a political prisoner to do two things. To make sure that she tried to tamp down the power of this show. Right, tamp down the power of this show.”

“Nancy Pelosi, take out your No. 2 pencil and write this down. This show has never been more powerful. The voices behind it have never been more powerful. The audience has never been more powerful,” he continued.

Bannon predicted that Trump and the Republicans would “deliver a knockout blow to [Pelosi’s] progressive insanity on [Nov. 5].”

Was Steve Bannon wrongly imprisoned?

“[T]he four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I have ever been in my entire life, and I can see clearly, just like in 2016 and 2020, exactly what’s going on and what we have to do to defeat it,” he said.

Former White House aide Peter Navarro also served a four-month term in federal prison for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

He was released in time to be a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Related:
Breaking: Donald Trump's Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Going to Jail

“The D.C swamp, they convicted me. They jailed me. Guess what? They did not break me,” Navarro proclaimed in front of a raucous crowd.

The Biden DOJ prosecuted both Bannon and Navarro in Washington, D.C.

The department has declined to prosecute Attorney General Merrick Garland, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Internal Revenue Service official Lois Lerner for defying congressional subpoenas issued by Republican-led House committees.

The latter two occurred during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




TDS: Female Passenger Attacked Over Trump Cap, Then Forced Off Plane Along with Her Attacker - Report
Puerto Rico Politician Takes Stage at Trump Rally and Buries Left's Manufactured Controversy Once and for All
Urgent Report: Single Voter ID Linked to Dozens of 'Votes' in Critical Trump State
Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Cites Trump's First Term as He Delivers Inspirational Endorsement
Kari Lake Takes Lead in Arizona US Senate Race: Top Pollster
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation