Conservative commentator Steve Bannon got right back to work after being released from federal prison early Tuesday morning, just one week before the Nov. 5 election.

Bannon served four months after being convicted of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee, established by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Bannon — who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign CEO and in the Trump White House — called himself a “political prisoner” before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institute at Danbury, Connecticut, in July, The Associated Press reported.

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said at the time, adding, “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. If this is what it takes to stand up to the corrupt, criminal [Department of Justice]. If this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.”

Steve Bannon: “I am proud to go to prison. If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. If this is what it takes to stand up to the corrupt, criminal DOJ. If this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.” pic.twitter.com/mpfKiRYIpd — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 1, 2024

On Tuesday’s “War Room” on Real America’s Voice network, Bannon asserted, “Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison. She sent me to a federal prison as a political prisoner to do two things. To make sure that she tried to tamp down the power of this show. Right, tamp down the power of this show.”

“Nancy Pelosi, take out your No. 2 pencil and write this down. This show has never been more powerful. The voices behind it have never been more powerful. The audience has never been more powerful,” he continued.

Bannon predicted that Trump and the Republicans would “deliver a knockout blow to [Pelosi’s] progressive insanity on [Nov. 5].”

“[T]he four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I have ever been in my entire life, and I can see clearly, just like in 2016 and 2020, exactly what’s going on and what we have to do to defeat it,” he said.

Steve Bannon: “We’re going to secure this win. And Donald John Trump is going to serve his second term. And on the 20th of January at high noon, he’s going to put his hand on his family’s King James Bible, take the Oath, and we’re going to roll hard.” pic.twitter.com/GR40grAm4a — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 29, 2024

Former White House aide Peter Navarro also served a four-month term in federal prison for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

He was released in time to be a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

“The D.C swamp, they CONVICTED me. They JAILED me.” Peter Navarro speaks at the 2024 RNC.

“THEY DID NOT BREAK ME!” pic.twitter.com/kY5orqQVs3 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 17, 2024

“The D.C swamp, they convicted me. They jailed me. Guess what? They did not break me,” Navarro proclaimed in front of a raucous crowd.

The Biden DOJ prosecuted both Bannon and Navarro in Washington, D.C.

The department has declined to prosecute Attorney General Merrick Garland, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Internal Revenue Service official Lois Lerner for defying congressional subpoenas issued by Republican-led House committees.

The latter two occurred during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

