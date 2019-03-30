Steve Bannon Reveals the Democratic Ticket with ‘Best Shot’ at Unseating Trump: Harris and O’Rourke

Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist who helped lead President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, said that if he ruled the Democratic Party, he knows who he would pick to run in 2020.

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” he also noted that Hillary Clinton could emerge from the wings to lead the party’s 2020 ticket.

“I think the best they’re going to have, and I don’t think these people will defeat him, I think a combination … of (Kamala) Harris for president and Beto O’Rourke for VP is a way to mobilize their base and give it the best shot,” Bannon said.

California Sen. Harris and O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, are among the major names in a crowded Democratic field. Although Bannon put them at the top of his list, a recent poll showed that former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not declared his candidacy, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, lead the pack in the eyes of voters.

Bannon said that the size of the pack and the dominance of Trump complicate factors for Trump’s opposition.

“This is going to be very, very, very tough” for Democrats, Bannon said.

Bannon said that autumn of this year is the time when Democrats need a candidate to have broken away from the pack to take on Trump “one on one.”

Failing that, he said, the party may need to go back to its 2016 standard-bearer, Hillary Clinton.

“People should not count her out. She’s going to be sitting in the bullpen waiting for the call,” Bannon said. Clinton has said she would like to be president, but indicated she will not actively campaign for the 2020 nomination.

He said Democrats not only need to worry about what they do to one another as they jostle from prominence, but how Trump manipulates the field.

Bannon used Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as an example of what Trump can do to a rival.

“She’s probably got some of the most well-formed policy positions, particularly in comparison to some of the other candidates on the left,” Bannon said, adding that Trump has sunk her candidacy with his tweets.

Trump has long mocked Warren as “Pocahontas” over Warren’s claims of Native American ancestry.

“He’s basically blown her up already. She’s in single digits, and I don’t think she’ll break out,” he said.

Bannon said the Trump factor cannot be underestimated.

“Trump gets a vote in the Democratic primary. It’s unlike any time in American history. He’s gonna get a vote on who his opponent’s gonna be,” Bannon said.

