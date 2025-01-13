Steve Bannon Says He Will Push 'Truly Evil' Elon Musk Out of Trump's Inner Circle by Inauguration Day

The past is — almost quite literally — clashing with the present for President-elect Donald Trump.

Steve Bannon, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s chief strategists in 2016 and a political firebrand himself, took direct aim at one of the former-and-future president’s newfound closest allies in a recent international interview.

The target? None other than tech mogul, ultra-billionaire, and one of Trump’s most powerful supporters in 2024, Elon Musk, himself.

Bannon railed against Musk while speaking to Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera last week, labeling the eccentric billionaire as “a truly evil person.”

“I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time [Trump’s] inaugurated,” Bannon told Corriere, via Google Translation. “He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.”

Bannon made it clear that there is no chance for any reconciliation with Musk, at least in the near future.

“He’s a truly evil person,” Bannon said. “Stopping him has become a personal issue for me. Before, since he’s put in so much money [towards conservative causes], I was prepared to tolerate it.

“Not anymore.”

Bannon further alleged that Musk’s goals do not align with the “America First” agenda that helped propel Trump to his second presidential term: “His only goal is to become a trillionaire.”

One of the key issues at the heart of Bannon’s disdain for Musk stems from the controversial H-1B visa debate that has rocked Trump’s base.

Some, like Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy, are for those visas, which help workers temporarily immigrate for a job.

Musk and Ramaswamy have argued that those visas help bring in the brightest and best workers from across the globe.

Critics of the H-1B visas, like Bannon, think of it as just another taxpayer-funded loophole to bring in immigrants — and a way for Americans to be squeezed out of jobs.

“The problem is that techno-feudalists are using [the visas] to their advantage, and people are furious,” Bannon said. “Seventy-six percent of engineers in Silicon Valley are not Americans.

“This is a central part of taking back our economy. These are the best jobs, and blacks and Hispanics don’t have access to them.”

Speaking of race, Bannon also takes issue with Musk’s own ethnic heritage.

“Peter Thiel, David Sachs, Elon Musk are all white South Africans. … He should go back to South Africa,” Bannon told the Italian outlet. “Why do we have white South Africans, the most racist people in the world, commenting on everything that happens in the United States?”

Bannon also noted that Musk failed because he was unable to convince swathes of MAGA supporters that H-1B visas were actually a good thing — and that’s why Musk has been casting an eye on European politics lately.

“He suffered a major defeat in America on H-1B visas. He derided our movement as racist and retarded, and he lost,” Bannon told the outlet. “He has the maturity of a child. He has tried to change the conversation, after losing credibility in the United States and the fact that, frankly, people around Trump are tired of him.

“We have seen his intrusive nature, his lack of understanding of the real issues and his support for himself. His only goal is to become a trillionaire.

“He will do anything to make sure that every company he owns is protected or has a better deal or makes more money.

“The aggregation of wealth and, through wealth, power: That is his goal. American workers will not tolerate it. I was a supporter of the $250 million check he wrote for Trump, and I am a supporter of his involvement with far-right movements in Europe: I hope he writes checks and gives them a platform.

“What is not good is that he suddenly tries to apply his botched ideas that aim at implementing techno-feudalism on a global scale.”

