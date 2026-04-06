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Steve Bannon, chief strategist to the 45th President, speaks on stage during the Semafor 2025 World Economy Summit at Conrad Washington on April 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Steve Bannon, chief strategist to the 45th President, speaks on stage during the Semafor 2025 World Economy Summit at Conrad Washington on April 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images for Semafor)

Steve Bannon Scores Supreme Court Win, Clearing the Way for His Conviction to Be Tossed

 By Randy DeSoto  April 6, 2026 at 11:45am
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The Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling against conservative commentator Steve Bannon, paving the way for his 2022 contempt of Congress conviction to be removed.

Bannon served four months in federal prison beginning in July 2024 after being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress by a Washington, D.C., jury for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee, established by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Bannon — who served as Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign CEO and as an aide in the Trump White House in 2017 — had invoked executive privilege regarding communications that he had with the president in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Executive privilege is the right of presidents to withhold sensitive communications from Congress, the courts, or the public regarding deliberations he has with his advisers.

CBS News reported that a three-judge panel of a Washington, D.C., federal appeals court upheld the conviction. Bannon then sought to stay out of prison while he appealed his conviction further, but the Supreme Court denied the request in June 2024.

Bannon described himself as a “political prisoner” at the time before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution at Danbury, Connecticut, to serve his sentence.

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said, adding, “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. If this is what it takes to stand up to the corrupt, criminal [Department of Justice]. If this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.”

In a February filing to the Supreme Court, Trump Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote, “The government has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice.”

The Supreme Court granted Sauer’s request to vacate the criminal conviction against Bannon and instructed the district court to review the DOJ’s desire to have the case dismissed in its entirety.

NBC News reported that a dismissal of the case would be “mostly symbolic,” but it would clear Bannon of having a criminal record.

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“This case should never have been brought, and we’re delighted that the decision affirming Mr. Bannon’s unlawful conviction has finally been vacated,” Michael Buschbacher, one of Bannon’s lawyers, said in an email to NBC.

White House aide Peter Navarro also served a four-month sentence in 2024 in federal prison for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

He was released in time to be a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July of that year.

“The D.C swamp, they convicted me. They jailed me. Guess what? They did not break me,” Navarro proclaimed in front of a raucous crowd.

The Biden DOJ declined to prosecute then-Attorney General Merrick Garland for defying congressional subpoenas issued by Republican-led House committees.

Further, the Obama DOJ refused to prosecute then-Attorney General Eric Holder and former Internal Revenue Service official Lois Lerner for not complying with GOP congressional subpoenas.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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