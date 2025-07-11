Steve Bannon Stares Down Elon Musk with Plan for Jeffrey Epstein List

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein client list, only days after Elon Musk accused him of being on it.

“Bundle everything together you’ve got — sealed and unsealed — and release it all,” Bannon said during his “War Room” podcast on Thursday, The Hill reported. “Or, which I called for yesterday, appoint a special prosecutor — [Trump] should appoint a special prosecutor, a special counsel now for the 2020 election and everything after that.

“Include Russiagate and all this,” he continued. “You have to do that. That should be done immediately.”

Bannon said, if federal agencies can’t get the job done, it’s time to bring in someone who can.

Bannon’s suggestion comes after Musk accused him of being on the client list earlier this week.

Longtime GOP operative Roger Stone was criticizing Bannon, asking: “Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida? Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance?”

To which Musk replied: “Bannon is in the Epstein files.”

Bannon is in the Epstein files — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

Bannon’s comments also come on the heels of the Department of Justice — and Federal Bureau of Investigation — telling the public that Epstein committed suicide and that there is no client list to be had.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have all faced criticism for what appears to be a total about-face.

Some have proffered the theory that the list is so convoluted, it would be impossible to immediately tell who may have committed crimes and who was simply in Epstein’s orbit or met with him for different reasons.

There’s also been speculation that donors, or people of prominence in D.C., are on the list making the administration weary of releasing such content.

The main issue with appointing a special prosecutor is that it doesn’t guarantee results. The investigation can veer off into political posturing, as the attorney who is appointed becomes the center of attention.

And if Washington, D.C., is hellbent on keeping these things a secret, major aspects will likely remain hidden long into the future.

Election irregularities, the persecution of Trump, and Epstein all seem to have been pushed to the back burner for now.

But the public deserves answers, and they will continue to push on these issues until the truth is finally revealed.

