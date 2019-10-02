SECTIONS
News
Print

Steve Bannon Warns Not To Count Hillary Clinton Out of 2020: 'She Is Running'

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 2, 2019 at 8:32am
Print

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made a bold prediction Monday night that there may still be a few horses waiting to jump in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Chief among them, Bannon told Fox Business’ “Primetime” host Trish Regan, is former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“She is running,” Bannon said. “She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in.”

A trusted campaign strategist to President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, Bannon told the outlet billionaire America businessman Michael Bloomberg is another potential late entrant, the Washington Examiner reported.

TRENDING: Rashida Tlaib Has Been Duped by an Inaccurate Racial Story for the 4th Time in 2019

Figures like Clinton and Bloomberg, he said, have been biding their time — waiting for campaign trail woes or a sizable media event to shake up the Democratic field and allow for a strong late entry.

And the recently dredged up Ukraine scandal and an ensuing impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last week may just have done the trick, potentially catching contested Democratic front-runner Joe Biden in the cross-hair.

“They think they have a weak field,” Bannon said. “It’s like in chess, they’re prepared to sacrifice a rook to take down a king.

“[The Democrats] will throw Biden away to get to Trump and hope Elizabeth [Warren] or I even think Hillary Clinton or Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here,” he added.

Clinton, now 71, has expressed little interest in another shot at the presidency, directly dismissing similar speculation in recent months on multiple networks, The Hill reported.

Clinton fell hard to fast-rising political upstarts after long, grueling campaign seasons in both 2008 and 2016.

History does not look kindly on failed nominees running once more. The last candidate to win the presidency after securing a major party nomination and losing was President Richard Nixon in 1968, according to The Washington Post.

RELATED: 15-Year-Old Boy Gives Up Life To Protect Little Sister During Home Invasion

Do you think Clinton or Bloomberg may still step into the ring?

According to The Hill, Bloomberg has also been dismissive of a potential 2020 presidential run, rejecting the idea outright on several occasions.

Bannon’s forecast, however, is in line with recent polling, which shows Biden losing his dramatic lead over the last month — even overtaken in some polls by progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

And recent shakeups do have strong potential to push Biden to the margins entirely, providing a strong entry point for those who may be late to the game.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday shows 42 percent of Americans believe Biden may have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with regard to Ukraine in his time as vice president, leaving the candidate vulnerable to further attacks in the weeks to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







New York Times' Kavanaugh Book Flops, Sales Come in Way Under Expectations: Report
Unemployment Rate Hits 50-Year Low as 136,000 Jobs Are Added
Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Brutally Beat, Robbed a Man Wearing a MAGA Hat
Planned Parenthood Secretly Builds 18,000-Square-Foot Abortion 'Mega-Clinic'
Hannity Dominates Ratings While Maddow Drops to Lowest in Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×