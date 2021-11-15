Steve Bannon's Daughter Launches Viral 'I Stand with Steve' Hashtag in Support of Father

As a red wave builds, prepared to give Democrats a run for their money in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election, Democrats are desperate — pulling at strings to unravel the right.

In the latest example, Steve Bannon, a Republican political strategist and White House adviser under former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The charges come from his refusal to hand over documents and appear before the Select Committee to investigate the events of, and leading up to, Jan. 6.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves issued a statement about the indictment on Friday.

“As detailed in the indictment, on Sept. 23, 2021, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Mr. Bannon. The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee,” the statement read.

“According to the indictment, Mr. Bannon refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena.”

Bannon’s indictment has brought about a ray of light, though, that comes in the form of a public display of support.

Three Generations of Fighting Bannons (West Point circa 2010)#IStandWithSteve pic.twitter.com/4c619burbO — Maureen Bannon (@maureen_bannon) November 13, 2021

In a Friday tweet which has since gone viral, Steve’s daughter, Maureen Bannon, posted an image with the hashtag #IStandWithSteve.

Over the weekend, hundreds of users on Twitter posted their support for Steve Bannon, using the hashtag to show solidarity.

Maureen Bannon pointed out “Three Generations of Fighting Bannons,” which included her grandfather Marty Bannon, herself and her father.

Maureen Bannon is an Army veteran, who in the photo is beaming with pride for her country and her father — understandably so, as Steve Bannon has a way of “shaking things up” that many appreciate.

His widely popular conservative talk show, “Bannon’s War Room,” consistently challenges the establishment media’s narrative.

Somehow that media only shames people for refusing to follow subpoenas when it aligns with their political interests, proving time and time again that many popular news publishers in America are nothing more than lapdogs for the Democratic Party.

Earlier this year, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refused to turn over election equipment in an initial round of subpoenas issued by the Arizona state Senate, while the Senate was conducting a statewide audit of the 2020 election.

Yet, the media scoffed at the attempt to restore election integrity in the state, referring to it as a “fraudit” or “the so-called audit.”

When the news broke that Bannon had refused to comply with the subpoenas issued to him and was being indicted, however, establishment media outlets scrambled to side with the hyperpartisan Jan. 6 committee and promptly suggested Trump was to blame for Bannon’s refusal to comply.

On Monday, Bannon surrendered himself to federal authorities, yet he held his head high walking into the FBI’s Washington field office.

“I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message. Remember signal, not noise, this is all noise, that’s signal,” he said, according to ABC News.

“We’re taking down the [Joe] Biden regime.”

