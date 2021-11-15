Share
Commentary

Steve Bannon's Daughter Launches Viral 'I Stand with Steve' Hashtag in Support of Father

 By Sabrina Haverty  November 15, 2021 at 11:43am
Share

As a red wave builds, prepared to give Democrats a run for their money in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election, Democrats are desperate — pulling at strings to unravel the right.

In the latest example, Steve Bannon, a Republican political strategist and White House adviser under former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The charges come from his refusal to hand over documents and appear before the Select Committee to investigate the events of, and leading up to, Jan. 6.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves issued a statement about the indictment on Friday.

“As detailed in the indictment, on Sept. 23, 2021, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Mr. Bannon. The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee,” the statement read.

Trending:
Cori Bush Peddles Sick Lie: If Rittenhouse Is Acquitted, White Supremacists 'Can Shoot at Us'

“According to the indictment, Mr. Bannon refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena.”

Bannon’s indictment has brought about a ray of light, though, that comes in the form of a public display of support.

In a Friday tweet which has since gone viral, Steve’s daughter, Maureen Bannon, posted an image with the hashtag #IStandWithSteve.

Do you stand with Steve?

Over the weekend, hundreds of users on Twitter posted their support for Steve Bannon, using the hashtag to show solidarity.

Maureen Bannon pointed out “Three Generations of Fighting Bannons,” which included her grandfather Marty Bannon, herself and her father.

Maureen Bannon is an Army veteran, who in the photo is beaming with pride for her country and her father — understandably so, as Steve Bannon has a way of “shaking things up” that many appreciate.

His widely popular conservative talk show, “Bannon’s War Room,” consistently challenges the establishment media’s narrative.

Related:
Chair of Dems' Farce Jan. 6 Committee Won't Rule Out Divisive Stunt: 'Nobody Is Off Limits'

Somehow that media only shames people for refusing to follow subpoenas when it aligns with their political interests, proving time and time again that many popular news publishers in America are nothing more than lapdogs for the Democratic Party.

Earlier this year, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refused to turn over election equipment in an initial round of subpoenas issued by the Arizona state Senate, while the Senate was conducting a statewide audit of the 2020 election.

Yet, the media scoffed at the attempt to restore election integrity in the state, referring to it as a “fraudit” or “the so-called audit.”

When the news broke that Bannon had refused to comply with the subpoenas issued to him and was being indicted, however, establishment media outlets scrambled to side with the hyperpartisan Jan. 6 committee and promptly suggested Trump was to blame for Bannon’s refusal to comply.

On Monday, Bannon surrendered himself to federal authorities, yet he held his head high walking into the FBI’s Washington field office.

“I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message. Remember signal, not noise, this is all noise, that’s signal,” he said, according to ABC News.

“We’re taking down the [Joe] Biden regime.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. She is active in various clubs and efforts across the Phoenix valley and enjoys helping conservatives get involved in their communities. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. She is active in various clubs and efforts across the Phoenix valley and enjoys helping conservatives get involved in their communities. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.




loading
Steve Bannon's Daughter Launches Viral 'I Stand with Steve' Hashtag in Support of Father
Epic Tourism Ad Trolls Zuckerberg's 'Metaverse': 'Enhanced, Actual Reality Without Silly-Looking Headsets'
Physician GOP Rep: 'I Don't Know That Biden's Running Things,' 'Biden's Just a Puppet'
Stats: Sweden Said No to COVID Lockdowns - And Suffered Much Less Than Most European Countries
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Unleashes on 'Woke' Mainstream Media for Stoking Firestorm Around His Vaccination Status
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.