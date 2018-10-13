SECTIONS
Culture Entertainment
Print

Steve Carell: Political Correctness Might Make ‘The Office’ ‘Impossible To Do’ Today

Steve Carell as buffoonish boss Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office."Steve Carell as boorish and buffoonish boss Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office." (NBC)

By Savannah Pointer
at 11:32am
Print

According to Steve Carell, the show made him a household name, “The Office,” probably wouldn’t fly today.

The actor told Esquire’s Bruce Handy in an interview published Thursday that the beloved NBC sitcom might not have taken off if it had been set in today’s world.

Carell said that “it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept” the fictional employees of the Pennsylvania-based paper company and their boss, Michael Scott, played by Carell.

“Because ‘The Office’ is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently,” he told Handy.

“The climate’s different,” he said. “I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior.

TRENDING: Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

“I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know?”

Fans of the cult classic were given hope when The Hollywood Reporter reported in December that NBC was considering a reboot of the show.

Would you like to see “The Office” make a comeback?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Thanks to successful reboots of sitcoms such as “Will and Grace” and the short-lived “Roseanne,” networks are cashing in on nostalgia, and few shows are more revered than “The Office.”

However, The Reporter was clear that the network bringing Dunder Mifflin back to the living rooms of Americans was “far from a done deal,” listing former cast members who wouldn’t come back if the show were revived.

At the top of that list is Steve Carell, who left the show after seven seasons, two seasons before it ended.

For Carell, the door on the character Esquire called “problematic” — Michael Scott — is closed.

The actor addressed the idea of an “Office” revival in his interview, saying, “Apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago.”

Carell said he thinks today’s viewers would find it offensive.

RELATED: Top ABC Executives Reportedly Regret Roseanne Barr Firing, Worried About New Spin-Off

“I just don’t know how that would fly now,” he said. “There’s a very high awareness of offensive things today — which is good, for sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that too literally, it doesn’t really work.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Former President George W. Bush, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, right.Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock

George W. Bush and Mitt Romney Rush to the Aid of Republican Candidate Locked in Tight Battle

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Savannah Pointer

Hillary Clinton told CNN that Democrats 'cannot be civil' when dealing with Republicans.CNN screen shot

Democratic Senator Turns on Hillary Clinton Over Civility Comments – ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Savannah Pointer

A woman grabs and pushes a pro-life supporter at a rally in Toronto.Toronto Against Abortion / YouTube screen shot

Violence Escalates, Another Pro-Life Woman Physically Attacked After Engaging in Civil Debate

Chris Agee

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized Hillary Clinton for saying politics would only become more civil when Democrats are in control.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway Hits Hillary Clinton on ‘Dangerous’ Comments About Civility

Jack Davis

Brett Kavanaugh at his swearing-in ceremony as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

FBI Director Responds to Democrat Complaints About Kavanaugh Investigation: ‘Process Was Followed’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.